Mizoram School Holidays in August 2025: Check Important Dates for School Closures

Mizoram School Holidays in August 2025: August is a wonderful month in Mizo schools. It blends national holidays along with regional observances as well. Read this complete article to know about the school holidays in August 2025 in Mizoram.
Mizoram Holidays: Official School‑Level Holidays in August 2025
As per the school education department of Mizoram, check the following holidays in school:
15th August, 2025 (Independence Day): Schools are over India will remain closed on this day as it is a national holiday.
16th August 2025 (Janmastami): It is a special occasion for all the Lord Krishna devotees. Most of the schools are closed on this day.
Public & Regional Holidays That Likely Affect Schools
The state of Mizoram also observes some common public and regional holidays. These holidays apply to schools. The public and regional holidays include:
15th August 2025 (Friday): Independence Day
16th August 2025 (Saturday): Janmashtami
27th August 2025 (Wednesday): Ganesh/Vinayaka Chaturthi (public holiday). Schools might observe a holiday on this day. Students must keep checking the official updates from their respective schools for the same.
Vibrant Mizo Festivals: Mim Kut (Harvest Festival)
August is a significant month for the state of Mizoram! Want to know why? Because the Mim Kut festival takes place during this month. Mim Kut, an ancient Mizo harvest festival and ancestor-honouring festival, is observed during August and September. Well, this isn’t a formal holiday in government calendars, but many locals in Mizoram celebrate it with their communities and gather for various ceremonies. Schools in Mizoram may adjust their schedule during Mim Kut.
Holiday Calendar Table For August 2025
Students can check the holiday calendar table for August here
|
Date
|
Day
|
Occasion
|
School Closed?
|
15 Aug 2025
|
Friday
|
Independence Day
|
Official school holiday
|
16 Aug 2025
|
Saturday
|
Janmashtami
|
Official school holiday
|
27 Aug 2025
|
Wednesday
|
Ganesh Chaturthi (Vinayaka)
|
Possibly – public/regional holiday
|
August-September
|
—
|
Mim Kut (Mizo Harvest Festival)
|
May vary by locality
Tips For Students and Parents
Planning for students: If the students and parents know about these dates, then they can easily plan their travel.
School Planning: With this, students will also be able to schedule their projects and time for upcoming projects.
Mim Kut festival can be a way to encourage the students about its importance and cultural significance in the state.
August 2025 offers a wonderful time for the students to get meaningful breaks in the academic calendar. With smart planning, students can make the most of these days.
