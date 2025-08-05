Mizoram School Holidays in August 2025: Check Important Dates for School Closures

Mizoram School Holidays in August 2025: August is a wonderful month in Mizo schools. It blends national holidays along with regional observances as well. Read this complete article to know about the school holidays in August 2025 in Mizoram.

Mizoram Holidays: Official School‑Level Holidays in August 2025

As per the school education department of Mizoram, check the following holidays in school:

15th August, 2025 (Independence Day): Schools are over India will remain closed on this day as it is a national holiday.

16th August 2025 (Janmastami): It is a special occasion for all the Lord Krishna devotees. Most of the schools are closed on this day.

Public & Regional Holidays That Likely Affect Schools

The state of Mizoram also observes some common public and regional holidays. These holidays apply to schools. The public and regional holidays include: