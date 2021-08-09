MOES Recruitment 2021 for 81 Project Scientist, SRF, Technical Asst & Other Posts, Download Application Form Here

What is the age limit required for MOES Recruitment 2021?

The maximum age limit required for the aforesaid posts is 50 years. Candidates can refer to the official notification to know post wise age limit details.

What is the qualification required for MOES Recruitment 2021?

The candidate must have a qualification of Graduation, Post Graduation, Diploma and others in the concerned subject from a recognized University.

How to apply for MOES Recruitment 2021?

Interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode on or before 20 August 2021. After submitting the online application, the candidate take a printout of the application form for future reference.

What is the last date of submission of the application form for MOES Recruitment 2021?

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 20 August 2021.

How many vacancies will be recruited through MOES Recruitment 2021?

A total of 81 vacancies will be recruited for the post of Project Scientist, Senior Research Fellow, Technical Assistant and Field Assistant.