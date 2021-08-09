MOES Recruitment 2021 for 81 Project Scientist, SRF, Technical Asst & Other Posts, Download Application Form Here

MOES Recruitment 2021: Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES) National Centre for Coastal Research (NCCR) has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Project Scientist, Senior Research Fellow, Technical Assistant and Field Assistant. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 20 August 2021.
Important Dates:
- Online registration commencement date : 24.07.2021 9:00 PM
- Last date for submission of online applications: 20.08.2021 5:00 PM
- Last date for receipt of applications (hardcopy) at NCCR: 27.08.2021 5:00 PM
MOES Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details
- Project Scientist-III - 3 Posts
- Project Scientist-II - 35 Posts
- Project Scientist-I - 29 Posts
- Senior Research Fellow - 4 Posts
- Technical Assistant - 1 Post
- Field Assistant- 9 Posts
MOES Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- Project Scientist-III - Master’s Degree in Environmental Science/Marine Science/Marine Biology or equivalent from a recognized University/Institute with at least first class not less than 60% marks.
- Project Scientist-II - Master’s Degree in Marine Biology/Zoology or equivalent from a recognized University / Institute with at least first class not less than 60% marks.
- Project Scientist-I - Bachelor’s Degree in Mechanical Engineering/ Technology or equivalent from a recognized University with at least first class not less than 60% marks.
- Senior Research Fellow - Master’s Degree in Marine Science/Marine Chemistry/Chemical Oceanography / Analytical Chemistry or equivalent from a recognized University/Institute with 60% marks or equivalent grade; NET/CSIR-UGC NET/GATE qualification with two years of research experience in the analysis of chemical oceanographic parameters.
- Field Assistant-Degree in science or diploma in engineering or equivalent from a recognized University / Institute.
MOES Recruitment 2021 Age Limit
- Project Scientist-III - 45 years
- Project Scientist-II - 40 years
- Project Scientist-I - 35 years
- Senior Research Fellow - 32 years
- Technical Assistant - 50 years
- Field Assistant- 50 years
Download MOES Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here
How to apply for MOES Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode on or before 20 August 2021. After submitting the online application, the candidate can take a printout of the application form for future reference.