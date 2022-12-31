Motilal Nehru College DU Recruitment 2023 For 75 Assistant Professor Post @mlnce.org, Check Eligibility

Motilal Nehru College has invited online application for the 75 Assistant Professor Post on its official website. Check Motilal Nehru College Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

Motilal Nehru College DU Recruitment 2023 Notification: Motilal Nehru College (University of Delhi) has published notification for Assistant Professor posts in the Employment News 31 December 2022-06 January 2023. There are total 75 Assistant Professor Posts are available in various faculty including Commerce, Economics, English, Hindi, History, Mathematics, Political Science and others.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for Motilal Nehru College DU Recruitment 2023 Notification on or before 10 January 2023 or two weeks from the date of publication of the advertisement in the Employment News, whichever is later.

Important Date Motilal Nehru College DU Recruitment 2023 Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 10 January 2023 or two weeks from the date of publication of the advertisement in the Employment News, whichever is later.

Vacancy Details Motilal Nehru College DU Recruitment 2023 Notification:

Commerce -12

Economics-06

English-15

Hindi-10

History-10

Mathematics-04

Political Science-15

Physical Education-01

Environmental Science-01

Sanskrit -01

Eligibility Criteria Motilal Nehru College DU Recruitment 2023 Notification:

Educational Qualification

Master’s degree with 55% marks in concerned speciality.

Candidates are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification/Guidelines for Screening and or Shortlisting of candidates and other updates for the posts.

How To Download: Motilal Nehru College DU Recruitment 2023 Notification

Visit the official website of Motilal Nehru College (University of Delhi) Go to the Announcements Section on the home page. Click on the link - ‘ Advertisement for the post of Assistant Professor ' available on the home page. Now you will get the PDF of the Motilal Nehru College DU Recruitment 2023 Notification in a new window. Download Motilal Nehru College DU Recruitment 2023 Notification and save the same for your future reference.

Motilal Nehru College DU Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF





How To Apply Motilal Nehru College DU Recruitment 2023 Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 10 January 2023 or two weeks from the date of publication of the advertisement in the Employment News, whichever is later.