MPCJ Result 2021 Out @mphc.gov.in: Download MP Civil Judge Selection List for Mains Exam, Final Answer Key and Cut-Off Here

MP Civil Judge Result 2021: MP High Court has released the result along with final answer key and cut-off of Civil Judge Class-2 (Entry Ievel) Online Preliminary Exam-2019 (Phase-II). Candidates, who appeared in MP High Court Exam 2019 on 20 March 2021, can download MPCJ Result from the official website of MP High Court i.e. mphc.gov.in.

MP Civil Judge Result Link is also given below. The candidates can download MP High Court Result, directly, through the link below:

MP Civil Judge Result Download Link

MP Civil Judge Mains Exam 2021

A total of 1942 candidates have qualified for the mains exam. The candidates whose roll number is available in the list will now appear for mains exam. MP Civil Judge Mains Exam shall be notified later.

Before appearing in the mains exam, the shortlisted candidates are to submit their duly filled Application Form along-with self attested copies of relevant documents by mentioning the name of post at the top of the envelope with Exam Cell, Administrative Building, High Court of M. P., Jabalpur (M.P.), Pin Code-482001 (via post or by hand) on or before 09 July 2021.

The candidates can download MPCJ Mains Application Form through the PDF Link given above

MP Civil Judge Cut-Off

Category Cut-Off No of Posts No. of Qualified Candidates UR 115 102 1134 OBC 105 29 314 SC 88 33 337 ST 82 88 159 Total 252 1942

MPCJ Prelims Marks

Candidates can view their marks after 5 days by login on the same site on which their admit cards were generated i.e. www.mphc.gov.in by using their ID (Online application no.) and password.

How to Download MPCJ 2021 ?