MP HSTET 2023 Notification: 8720 Vacancies, Check Eligibility, and Other Details

MP HSTET 2023 Notification: Madhya Pradesh Employee Selection Board (MPESB) is filling up 8720 vacancies through High School Selection Test. The recruitment process will start from May 18, 2023 and will be continued till June 6, 2023 The candidates can apply online on the official website i.e. esb.mp.gov.in, when the application link is accepted.

The vacancies will be filled in the education department and tribal department of the state.  The vacancies are available for different subjects including Hindi, English, Sanskrit, Urdu, Math, Biology, Physics, Chemistry, History, Political Science, Geograph, Economics, Sociology, Commerce, Agriculture and Home Science.

The board will hold the exam for all the applicants on August 02, 2023. The candidates can check the more details below:

MP HSTET Recruitment 2023 Overview

Name of the Exam Authority Madhya Pradesh Employee Selection Board (MPESB)
Exam Name High School Selection Test.
Vacancies 8720
Registration Dates May 18 to June 06, 2023
Exam Date August 02, 2023
Selection Process Exam
Official Website esb.mp.gov.in

MP HSTET Notification

MP HSTET 2023 Vacancy Details

Subject School Education Department Tribal Work Department Total Vacancies
Hindi 509 0 509
English 1645 118 1763
Sanskrit 490 18 508
Urdu 42 0 42
Maths 1214 148 1362
Biology 676 79 755
Physics 611 166 777
Chemistry 651 130 781
History 292 12 304
Political Science 258 26 284
Geography 139 10 149
Economics 266 21 287
Sociology 79 9 88
Commerce 460 54 514
Agriculture 231 338 569
Home Science 28 0 28

MP HSTET Eligibility Criteria

The candidates should be Qualified MP High School Teacher Eligibility Test Exam in 2018 or 2013

Age Limit:

  • Minimum Age Limit - 21 years
  • Max Age Limit for General Male - 40 years
  • Max Age Limit for Female and other categories - 45 years

Selection Process for MP HSTET 2023

The selection will be done on the basis of a written test

How to Apply for MP HSTET 2023 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply through following steps

  1. Visit the website of MPPEB
  2. Click on the online application link
  3. Enter your details
  4. Submit your application
  5. Taje the print out of the applicayion

