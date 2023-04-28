MP HSTET 2023 Notification: 8720 Vacancies, Check Eligibility, and Other Details

MP HSTET 2023 Notification: Madhya Pradesh Employee Selection Board (MPESB) is filling up 8720 vacancies through High School Selection Test. The recruitment process will start from May 18, 2023 and will be continued till June 6, 2023 The candidates can apply online on the official website i.e. esb.mp.gov.in, when the application link is accepted.
The vacancies will be filled in the education department and tribal department of the state. The vacancies are available for different subjects including Hindi, English, Sanskrit, Urdu, Math, Biology, Physics, Chemistry, History, Political Science, Geograph, Economics, Sociology, Commerce, Agriculture and Home Science.
The board will hold the exam for all the applicants on August 02, 2023. The candidates can check the more details below:
MP HSTET Recruitment 2023 Overview
|Name of the Exam Authority
|Madhya Pradesh Employee Selection Board (MPESB)
|Exam Name
|High School Selection Test.
|Vacancies
|8720
|Registration Dates
|May 18 to June 06, 2023
|Exam Date
|August 02, 2023
|Selection Process
|Exam
|Official Website
|esb.mp.gov.in
MP HSTET 2023 Vacancy Details
|Subject
|School Education Department
|Tribal Work Department
|Total Vacancies
|Hindi
|509
|0
|509
|English
|1645
|118
|1763
|Sanskrit
|490
|18
|508
|Urdu
|42
|0
|42
|Maths
|1214
|148
|1362
|Biology
|676
|79
|755
|Physics
|611
|166
|777
|Chemistry
|651
|130
|781
|History
|292
|12
|304
|Political Science
|258
|26
|284
|Geography
|139
|10
|149
|Economics
|266
|21
|287
|Sociology
|79
|9
|88
|Commerce
|460
|54
|514
|Agriculture
|231
|338
|569
|Home Science
|28
|0
|28
MP HSTET Eligibility Criteria
The candidates should be Qualified MP High School Teacher Eligibility Test Exam in 2018 or 2013
Age Limit:
- Minimum Age Limit - 21 years
- Max Age Limit for General Male - 40 years
- Max Age Limit for Female and other categories - 45 years
Selection Process for MP HSTET 2023
The selection will be done on the basis of a written test
How to Apply for MP HSTET 2023 ?
Eligible and interested candidates can apply through following steps
- Visit the website of MPPEB
- Click on the online application link
- Enter your details
- Submit your application
- Taje the print out of the applicayion