MPPEB MP Police Constable Admit Card 2021 Out @peb.mp.gov.in: Exam on 8 Jan 2022, Download Link

MP Police Constable Admit Card has been released by Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board MPPEB on peb.mp.gov.in. Download From Here.

MP Police Constable Admit Card 2021 Download: Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) will conduct the exam for Constable (GD and Radio) on 8 January 2022 (Saturday). Aspirants who have applied for MP Police Constable Exam 2020-21 can download MPPEB Admit Card 2020 from the official website - peb.mp.gov.in. They are also facilitated with MP Police Constable Admit Card Link in this article below:

MP Police Constable Admit Card Download Link

How to Download MP Police Constable Admit Card 2021 ?

Go to the official website of MPPEB - peb.mp.gov.in Select preferred language and click on the admit card link 'Test Admit Card - Police Constable Recruitment Test - 2020' This link will redirect you to a new page where you need to read all the instructions and required to provide your details such as 'Application Number' and 'Date of Birth' Download MPPEB Admit Card

Candidate should bring original Photo-Id to enter in the Examination Center (As per rule book ). E-Aadhar Card will be valid only if verified by UIDAI. They must paste the self-attested Photo in the second part of the Admit Card. They should note that other things are strictly prohibited such as calculator, beepers, pagers, mobile, cell phone or any other electric device, etc. in the examination hall.

MP Police Constable Mock Test Link

The Mock Test is available on PEB Website. Candidates must practice about online examination process before appearing in the Examination.

MPPEB Constable Exam will be held in two shifts:

From - 09 AM to 11 AM, Reporting Time: Between 7 AM to 8 AM

From - 3 PM to 5 PM, Reporting Time: 1 PM to 2 PM for the second shift.

MP Police Constable Scores

After the completion of the examination, the score obtained by the candidate will be displayed on the computer screen. Those who qualify in the exam will be called for Document Verification and Physical Test.

MPPEB Constable Recruitment 2020-2021 is being done to fill 4000 vacancies. Almost 10 lakh candidates have applied for this recruitment.