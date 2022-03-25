MP Police Cut off 2022 Female and Male: Check Constable Expected Cutoff Marks Category wise here

Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) will soon upload the cut-off marks of MP Police Constable Exam 2021-22. Check Expected Cut-off Here.

MP Police Cut off 2022: Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) will soon upload the cut-off marks of MP Police Constable Exam 2021-22. Recently, on 24 March 2022, the board has released the result of the exam for the post of Constable. Candidates can download MP Police Result and check their scores. Those who cleared this examination will be called for the further selection process. The candidates who appeared in the examination can check their cutoff, and result.

In this article, we have provided the expected category-wise cut-off marks for both male can female candidates:

MP Police Constable Cut Off 2022

MP Police Constable Male Cut-off Marks

Category Cut-Off Marks General/UR 77-87 Marks OBC 75-85 SC 64-74 ST 60-70 Ex-Servicemen 40-45

MP Police Constable Female Cut-off Marks

Category Cut-Off Marks General/UR 55-65 Marks OBC 65-75 SC 53-63 ST 550-60

How to Check MP Police Constable Cut Off marks 2022?

The steps to download MP Police Constable cut off has been given below:

Go to the official website of MP Police Constable or MPPEB - .

You will find a link to check cut-off on the home page

Click ‘MP Police Constable Cut Off 2022’

Check MPPEB Constable Constable Cut-off

Download and take a print out for future use

MP Police Constable Events Important Dates MP Police Constable Notification Date 25 November 2020 MP Police Constable Registration Dates 30 Jan to 11 Feb 2021 MP Police Constable Exam Date 08 January 2022 MP Police Constable Answer Key Date 18 February 2022 MP Police Constable Result Date 24 March 2022

MP Police Constable was held in two shifts in the state of Madhya Pradesh. Approx 10 lakhs candidates have appeared in the exam. They can check their result through th link below:

MP Police Constable Result Download