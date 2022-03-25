JagranJosh Education Awards 2022: Catch the Action, Live on 31st March!

MP Police Cut off 2022 Female and Male: Check Constable Expected Cutoff Marks Category wise here

Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) will soon upload the cut-off marks of MP Police Constable Exam 2021-22. Check Expected Cut-off Here.

Created On: Mar 25, 2022 13:38 IST
MP Police Cut off 2022
MP Police Cut off 2022

MP Police Cut off 2022: Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) will soon upload the cut-off marks of MP Police Constable Exam 2021-22. Recently, on 24 March 2022, the board has released the result of the exam for the post of Constable. Candidates can download MP Police Result and check their scores. Those who cleared this examination will be called for the further selection process.  The candidates who appeared in the examination can check their cutoff, and result.

In this article, we have provided the expected category-wise cut-off marks for both male can female candidates:

MP Police Constable Cut Off 2022

MP Police Constable Male Cut-off Marks

Category Cut-Off Marks
General/UR

77-87 Marks
OBC 75-85
SC 64-74
ST 60-70

Ex-Servicemen

 40-45

MP Police Constable Female Cut-off Marks

Category Cut-Off Marks
General/UR

55-65 Marks
OBC 65-75
SC 53-63
ST 550-60

How to Check MP Police Constable Cut Off marks 2022?

The steps to download MP Police Constable cut off has been given below:

  • Go to the official website of MP Police Constable or MPPEB - .
  • You will find a link to check cut-off on the home page
  •  Click ‘MP Police Constable Cut Off 2022’
  • Check MPPEB Constable Constable Cut-off
  • Download and take a print out for future use
MP Police Constable Events Important Dates
MP Police Constable Notification Date 25 November 2020
MP Police Constable Registration Dates 30 Jan to 11 Feb 2021
MP Police Constable Exam Date 08 January 2022
MP Police Constable Answer Key Date 18 February 2022
MP Police Constable Result Date 24 March 2022

MP Police Constable was held in two shifts in the state of Madhya Pradesh. Approx 10 lakhs candidates have appeared in the exam. They can check their result through th link below:

MP Police Constable Result Download

Jagran Play
रोमांचक गेम्स खेलें और जीतें एक लाख रुपए तक कैश
अभी खेलें
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
Next
Comment (0)

Post Comment

5 + 1 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.