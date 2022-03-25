MP Police Cut off 2022 Female and Male: Check Constable Expected Cutoff Marks Category wise here

MP Police Cut off 2022: Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) will soon upload the cut-off marks of MP Police Constable Exam 2021-22. Recently, on 24 March 2022, the board has released the result of the exam for the post of Constable. Candidates can download MP Police Result and check their scores. Those who cleared this examination will be called for the further selection process. The candidates who appeared in the examination can check their cutoff, and result.
In this article, we have provided the expected category-wise cut-off marks for both male can female candidates:
MP Police Constable Cut Off 2022
MP Police Constable Male Cut-off Marks
|Category
|Cut-Off Marks
|General/UR
|
77-87 Marks
|OBC
|75-85
|SC
|64-74
|ST
|60-70
|
Ex-Servicemen
|40-45
MP Police Constable Female Cut-off Marks
|Category
|Cut-Off Marks
|General/UR
|
55-65 Marks
|OBC
|65-75
|SC
|53-63
|ST
|550-60
How to Check MP Police Constable Cut Off marks 2022?
The steps to download MP Police Constable cut off has been given below:
- Go to the official website of MP Police Constable or MPPEB - .
- You will find a link to check cut-off on the home page
- Click ‘MP Police Constable Cut Off 2022’
- Check MPPEB Constable Constable Cut-off
- Download and take a print out for future use
|MP Police Constable Events
|Important Dates
|MP Police Constable Notification Date
|25 November 2020
|MP Police Constable Registration Dates
|30 Jan to 11 Feb 2021
|MP Police Constable Exam Date
|08 January 2022
|MP Police Constable Answer Key Date
|18 February 2022
|MP Police Constable Result Date
|24 March 2022
MP Police Constable was held in two shifts in the state of Madhya Pradesh. Approx 10 lakhs candidates have appeared in the exam. They can check their result through th link below: