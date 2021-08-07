MPHC Recruitment 2021 for Horticulturist, Stenographer & JJA Posts, Apply Online @mphc.gov.in

Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

Created On: Aug 7, 2021 16:30 IST
MPHC Recruitment 2021: High Court of Madhya Pradesh has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Horticulturist, Stenographer, Junior Judicial Assistant. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 30 August 2021.

Important Dates:

  • Last date of application submission: 30 August 2021

MPHC Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

  • Horticulturist - 3 Posts
  • Stenographer - 4 Posts
  • Junior Judicial Assistant - 54 Posts

MPHC Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:

  • Horticulturist -Candidates holding a Bachelor Degree in Agriculture/ Horticulture with specialization in Horticulture.
  • Stenographer - Candidates holding a Bachelor Degree in Any Stream with English Shorthand speed of 80 WPM; MP CPCT Score Card from MAP IT/ 1 Yr. Diploma in Computer Application.
  • Junior Judicial Assistant - Candidates holding a Bachelor Degree in any Stream with Typewriting Exam in English, Hindi of Shorthand & Typewriting; MP CPCT Score Card from MAP IT; 1 Yr. Diploma in Computer Application.

MPHC Recruitment 2021 Age Limit -Minimum 18 years of age, For JJA & Horticulturist - 35 years; Stenographer - 40 years

MPHC Recruitment 2021 Salary

  • Horticulturist - Rs. 36200 - Rs. 114800/-
  • Junior Judicial Assistant, Stenographer - Pay Matrix - Rs. 19500 - Rs. 62000/-

Download MPHC Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

MPHC Recruitment 2021 Application Form

Official Website

How to apply for MPHC Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode on or before 30 August 2021. The candidates can refer to the official notification PDF for more details.

Job Summary
NotificationMPHC Recruitment 2021 for Horticulturist, Stenographer & JJA Posts, Apply Online @mphc.gov.in
Notification DateAug 7, 2021
Last Date of SubmissionAug 30, 2021
CityJabalpur
StateMadhya Pradesh
CountryIndia
Organization Madhya Pradesh High Court
Education Qual Diploma Holder, Other Qualifications, Graduate
Functional Administration, Other Funtional Area
