MPHC Recruitment 2021 for Horticulturist, Stenographer & JJA Posts, Apply Online @mphc.gov.in

MPHC Recruitment 2021 Notification Released at mphc.gov.in for various posts including Horticulturist, Stenographer and Junior Judicial Assistant. Check application process, educational qualification and other details here.

MPHC Recruitment 2021: High Court of Madhya Pradesh has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Horticulturist, Stenographer, Junior Judicial Assistant. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 30 August 2021.

Important Dates:

Last date of application submission: 30 August 2021

MPHC Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Horticulturist - 3 Posts

Stenographer - 4 Posts

Junior Judicial Assistant - 54 Posts

MPHC Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Horticulturist -Candidates holding a Bachelor Degree in Agriculture/ Horticulture with specialization in Horticulture.

Stenographer - Candidates holding a Bachelor Degree in Any Stream with English Shorthand speed of 80 WPM; MP CPCT Score Card from MAP IT/ 1 Yr. Diploma in Computer Application.

Junior Judicial Assistant - Candidates holding a Bachelor Degree in any Stream with Typewriting Exam in English, Hindi of Shorthand & Typewriting; MP CPCT Score Card from MAP IT; 1 Yr. Diploma in Computer Application.

MPHC Recruitment 2021 Age Limit -Minimum 18 years of age, For JJA & Horticulturist - 35 years; Stenographer - 40 years

MPHC Recruitment 2021 Salary

Horticulturist - Rs. 36200 - Rs. 114800/-

Junior Judicial Assistant, Stenographer - Pay Matrix - Rs. 19500 - Rs. 62000/-

Download MPHC Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

MPHC Recruitment 2021 Application Form

Official Website

How to apply for MPHC Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode on or before 30 August 2021. The candidates can refer to the official notification PDF for more details.

Latest Government Jobs:

Odisha High Court Recruitment 2021 for Jr. Steno Posts in Group C, Download Application Form @orissahighcourt.nic.in

BECIL Recruitment 2021 for Staff Nurse, Ward Attendant, SRF & Others, Download BECIL Job Notification @ becil.com

DMER Haryana Recruitment 2021 for Senior Resident and Demonstrator Posts, 473 Vacancies Notified

Arogya Vibhag Recruitment 2021, Apply 2725 Group C Posts @ arogya.maharashtra.gov.in