MPPEB Jail Prahari PPT Date 2021 Out @peb.mp.gov.in, Check Physical Proficiency Test Exam Details

MPPEB Jail Prahari PPT Date 2021: Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has released the schedule of Physical Proficiency Test (PPT) on its website i.e. peb.mp.gov.in. As per the notice, Physical Standard Test (PST) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET) will be conducted at Moti Lal Nehru Stadium from 12 July to 16 July from 7 AM to 12 Noon as follow.

MPPEB Jail Prahari Biometric Verification will be done on the basis of Aadhar Card/Roll Number. Candidates are required to carry the information letter along with a valid ID Proof such as Driving Licence, Voter ID Card, Aadhar Card, Pan Card, Passport etc at the time of Physical Proficiency Test.

The candidates are also required to carry result admit card along with original testimonial, 2 photocopies of testimonials, 2 photographs etc. at the venue.

MP Jail Prahari Physical Exam will be qualifying in nature and conducted as follow:

Male 800 m race in 2 min and 50 sec Shot Put - 7260 kg for 20 Feet Female 800 m race in 4 min and 00 sec Shot Put - 4 g for 16 Feet Ex and Home Guard 800 m race in 3 min and 15 sec Shot Put - 7260 kg for 15 Feet

There will be 3 chances for Shot Put

Height

Male - 165 cm

Female - 158 cm

Chest

Male - 83 cm without expended

Final selection will be done on the basis of marks obtained in written exam and physical test.

Those who qualify in Physical Exam will be called for Document Verification (DV) after which verification will be done.

MPPEB Jail Prahari Exam was conducted from 11 December to 24 December 2020 and the result was declared on 10 April 2021.