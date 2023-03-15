MPPSC Principal Recruitment 2023: Notification 2023 Out for 181 Posts, Check Application Dates, Eligibility, Salary, Pattern.

MPPSC Principal Recuitment 2023: The MPPSC has released a notification regarding recruitment of Principal and Deputy Director in the state. Candidates can check here for registration start date, last date, no. of vacancies, salary and other details regarding MPPSC Principal vacancy.

MPPSC Principal Recuitment 2023: The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission has started the process for recruitment of MPPSC Principal and Deputy Director in the Technical Education and Skill Development Department in the state. Interested and eligible candidates are requested to go carefully through the official notification, before applying for the post. The official notification for MPPSC Principal has been released on 13 March 2023 and can be viewed from the Official website of MPPSC at -https://mppsc.mp.gov.in/ . Forms for recruitment of Principals will be submitted online only. The start date to fill forms for MPPSC Principal/Deputy Director is 3 April 2023 and the tentative last date to apply online is 2 May 2023. This year there are a total of 181 vacancies of Principal/Deputy Director to be filled. Application can be filled online via the official website of MPPSC at - https://mppsc.mp.gov.in/ once the link is active.

MPPSC Principal Recruitment 2023 How to apply

Step1 : Visit the official website of MPPSC at- https://mppsc.mp.gov.in/

Step 2 : On the home page click on Apply Online

Step 3: Click on various application link of Principal

Step 4: Carefully fill the form of MPPSC Principal

Step 5: Check all details, pay the fees and final submit the form.

Take a printout of the form for future reference.

MPPSC Principal Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Name of Event Date Notification Out 13 March 2023 Registration Start 3 April 2023 Last Date to Apply 2 May 2023

MPPSC Principal Recruitment 2023: No. of Vacancies

This year there are a total of 181 vacancies of Principals and Deputy Directors. For Details check table below. For Details of reservation in vacancy check official notification.

Name of Post No. of Vacancy Principal Class 1 29 Principal Class 2 96 Deputy Director 8 Assistant Director(Technical) 48 Total 181

MPPSC Principal Notification 2023

Candidates can download the official recruitment notification from the direct link given below

Direct Link to Download MPPSC Principal Recruitment 2023 Notification

MPPSC Principal 2023: Application Fees

The application fees for SC/ST/PwBD/OBC(Non Creamy Layer) is Rs. 250/- and for other categories is Rupees 500/-.

MPPSC Principal Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification

Name of Vacancy Educational Qualification Principal Class 1 Degree or Diploma in Engineering, 2 Year Work Experience for Degree Holder and 7 Year for Diploma Holder Principal Class 2 Degree or Diploma in Engineering, 5 Year Work Experience for Diploma Holder Deputy Director Degree or Diploma in Engineering, 7 Year Work Experience for Diploma Holder Assistant Director(Technical) Degree or Diploma in Engineering, 5 Year Work Experience for Diploma Holder

Age Limit

The age limit for the MPPSC Principal exam is 21 years completed and below 40 years. Reservation will be provided as per government guidelines. The cut off date for age will be 1 January 2024.

MPPSC Principal 2023: Salary

The details of salary for all posts is given in the table below.

Name of Post Salary Principal Class 1 67300-206900 Principal Class 2 56100-177500 Deputy Director 67300-206900 Assistant Director(Technical) 56100-177500

MPPSC Principal Recruitment 2023: Selection Process

The candidates will be selected based on the written OMR based exam and interview process.

The candidates must go through the official notification and also check all the requirements carefully before applying for the post of Principal.