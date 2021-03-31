MPPSC State Service Prelims 2021 Postponed due to COVID-19 outbreak, Check New Dates Here

MPPSC State Service Prelims 2021: Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has postponed the prelims exam date for MPPSC State Service Recruitment 2021 Exam due to the rise in a number of COVID-19 cases. The commission has now released the new dates of the exam on its website.i.e.mppsc.gov.in.

According to the new schedule, the commission has scheduled the MPPSC State Service & Forest Service Prelims 2021 Exam on 20 June 2021. Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be held on 11 April 2021.

The admit cards for the same will be published on the official website in due course of time. The candidates can check the MPPSC State Service Prelims 2021 Postponement notice on the official website. All candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for the latest updates.

Download MPPSC State Service Prelims 2021 Postponed Notice

This drive is being done to recruit 235 vacancies to the various posts under State Services SSE 2020 and 111 vacancies for the post of Assistant Conservator of Forest and Forest Ranger under State Forest SFS 2020. The online application for the aforesaid posts was started from January 11, 2021 to February 10, 2021 on the official website. The candidates will be download MPSC State Service 2021 Admit Card in the due course of time.

