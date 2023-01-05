MPPSC State Service Recruitment 2023 For 427 Various Posts: Check Eligibility And How To Apply

MPPSC has invited online application for the 427 Various Posts on its official website. Check MPPSC Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

MPPSC State Service Recruitment 2023: Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released notification for the State Civil Service/Forest Service on its official website. There are a total 427 posts are available under the MPPSC Civil Service Recruitment 2023 including Administrative Service, Police Service, Prison department, Revenue Department and others.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply to the posts online at mppsc.mp.gov.in from 10 January 2023 onwards. The last date for submission of online application is 09 February 2023.

Commission will conduct the prelims exam on 21 May 2023 and Admit Card for the Prelims exam will be uploaded on the official website on 14 May 2023.

You can check all the details regarding the MPPSC Civil Service Recruitment 2023 here including educational qualifications, experience, selection criteria and others.



Notification Details MPPSC State Service Recruitment 2023:

Advt No: 11/2022

Important Date MPPSC Civil Service Recruitment 2023:

Commencement of submission of online application: 10 January 2023

Last date of application submission: 09 February 2023

Vacancy Details MPPSC State Service Recruitment 2023:

Total Posts: 427

Eligibility Criteria MPPSC State Service Recruitment 2023:

Educational Qualification

Applying candidates should have Graduate from a recognized university.

Candidates are advised to check the notification link for details of the age limit/salary/department wise number of posts and other updates for the post.

Age Limit: Candidates willing to apply for these posts should have age limit from 21-40 yrs.



MPPSC State Service Recruitment 2023 PDF





How To Apply MPPSC State Service Recruitment 2023:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts with official website https://www.mponline.gov.in/portal/ or mppsc.mp.gov.in from 10 January 2023 to 09 February 2023.