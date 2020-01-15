MPPSC State Services Prelims 2019 Important Notice Released @mppsc.nic.in, Check MPPSC Answer Key 2020 Release Date Here

MPPSC Answer Key 2020: Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released a notice regarding the deletion of questions from the second question paper. All candidates who appeared in the MPPSC State Services Prelims 2019 can check the questions through the official website of MPPSC.i.e.mppsc.nic.in.

MPPSC SSE Prelims 2020 was conducted on 12 January 2020 at a various exam centre of the state. Candidates waiting for the answer keys will have to wait till last week of January 2020 according to the media reports. The subject wise answer keys once will be uploaded on MPPSC Website in due course. All candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website.i.e.mppsc.nic.in.

Procedure to Download MPPSC State Services Prelims 2019

Go to the official website.i.e.mppsc.nic.in.

Click on MPPSC State Services Prelims 2019 flashing on the homepage.

A PDF will open consisting of answers of all sets.

Candidates can download MPPSC State Services Prelims 2019 Answer Key PDF and save for future reference.

MPPSC State Services Prelims 2019 Webnote



This exam is being conducted to recruit 330 vacancies in different services of the state. The final selection of the candidates will be based on their performance in Written (Prelims & Mains) and PFT/Interview. Those who will qualify in Prelims will be called for further recruitment process.

Candidates who will be appointed in grade 2 jobs will get salary in the range of Rs 15,800 to Rs 39,100 with grade pay of Rs 5400 while the candidates in grade 3 post will get the salary in the range of Rs 9,300 to Rs 34,800 with grade pay of Rs 3600. Candidates can refer to the web note PDF for more details.

