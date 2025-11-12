MPPSC Toppers List Out! Meet the Rank 1, 2 & 3 Achievers — Full Details Inside

MPPSC Toppers List 2023: Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission conducted the State Service Examination (SSE) to recruit candidates for a total of 229 posts. The MPPSC SSE Prelims was held in December 2023 and the Mains exam was held in March 2024. The Interview took place in the month of July 2025. However, the MPPSC final results were delayed due to some controversy around questions. After the Jabalpur High Court’s decision, the results were finally declared on 08 November 2025.

Candidates who have appeared for the MPPSC exam can check the toppers list from the official website and in this article, we have provided the MPPSC toppers list with their names and roll numbers.

MPPSC Toppers List 2023

The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has officially released the State Service Examination (SSE) 2023 final results on its official website- mppsc.mp.gov.in. The commission has declared the selection list of candidates who have secured positions in the final list. The selection list contains the names, roll numbers, and category of the candidates.