MPPSC Toppers List Out! Meet the Rank 1, 2 & 3 Achievers — Full Details Inside

MPPSC Toppers List 2023: Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission conducted the State Service Examination (SSE) to recruit candidates for a total of 229 posts. The MPPSC SSE Prelims was held in December 2023 and the Mains exam was held in March 2024. The Interview took place in the month of July 2025. However, the MPPSC final results were delayed due to some controversy around questions. After the Jabalpur High Court’s decision, the results were finally declared on 08 November 2025.
Candidates who have appeared for the MPPSC exam can check the toppers list from the official website and in this article, we have provided the MPPSC toppers list with their names and roll numbers.
MPPSC Toppers List 2023
The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has officially released the State Service Examination (SSE) 2023 final results on its official website- mppsc.mp.gov.in. The commission has declared the selection list of candidates who have secured positions in the final list. The selection list contains the names, roll numbers, and category of the candidates.
According to the selection list PDF, Ajeet Kumar Mishra has topped the examination, followed by Bhuvnesh Chouhan and Yashpal Swarnkar. In the top 10 list, there are 3 women candidates.
MPPSC State Service Examination 2023 Topper List
The MPPSC State Service Examination is one of the most prestigious exams in the state of Madhya Pradesh to get into administrative and allied services. The MPPSC SSE is a three stage examination consisting of Prelims, Mains, and Interview. After all the three stage examinations are conducted, the final results are released by the Commission to release the list of candidates selected for appointment for various posts.
Here is the MPPSC Topper List 2023 (State Service Examination 2023):
|
Rank
|
Name of Candidate
|
Roll Number
|
1
|
Ajit Kumar Mishra
|
100373
|
2
|
Bhuvnesh Chauhan
|
104097
|
3
|
Yashpal Swarnkar
|
100546
|
4
|
Abhishek Jain
|
100851
|
5
|
Anurag Gurjar
|
100153
|
6
|
Priya Agrawal
|
100077
|
7
|
Arpita Rai
|
100208
|
8
|
Suraj Singh
|
100341
|
9
|
Kalpesh Singhai
|
104541
|
10
|
Aditi Jain
|
100292
Meet the MPPSC Top 3 Toppers
1. Ajit Kumar Mishra Rank 1
-
He belongs to Panna district, Madhya Pradesh.
-
He was serving as Naib Tehsildar in MP when the results were announced.
-
He secured Rank 1 in the MPPSC 2023.
-
He obtained 966 marks in Mains + Interview.
2. Bhuvnesh Chouhan Rank 2
-
He hails from Guglabada, Raisen district.
-
He was already serving as a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) since 2021.
-
He scored 941.75 marks to achieve Rank 2.
3. Yashpal Swarnkar Rank 3
-
He belongs to Sagar district.
-
He has been serving as the GST Inspector since 2022.
-
He secured Rank 3 by scoring 909 marks.
Download MPPSC Topper List 2025 PDF
Candidates can check the MPPSC topper list from the official website of the Commission- mppsc.mp.gov.in. Candidates can follow the given steps to download the topper list 2023. The list consists of the name of the candidates, roll numbers, and their categories.
Steps to Download the MPPSC Topper List 2025 PDF:
-
Visit the official website of MPPSC – mppsc.mp.gov.in.
-
On the homepage, go to the “Results” section.
-
On the Result page, go to the State Service Examination 2023 and click on the “Selection List, Dated 08/11/2025”
-
A PDF file will open containing the names, roll numbers, and ranks of all qualified candidates.
-
Download and save the file for future reference.
Download the MPPSC Toppers List 2023 Here
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation