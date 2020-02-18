MPSC Civil Judge Prelims Admit Card 2020 Available at mpsc.gov.in, Check Direct Download Link Here

MPSC Civil Judge Prelims Admit Card 2020: Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released MPSC Civil Judge Prelims Admit Card 2020 at its official website. Candidates applied for MPSC Civil Judge Prelims 2020 Exam can download their admit cards through the official website of MPSC.i.e.mpsc.gov.in.

MPSC Civil Judge Prelims 2020 is scheduled to be held on 1 March 2020 at various exam centres. Candidates can download MPSC Civil Judge Prelims Admit Card 2020 from the official website by following the instructions given below.

Go to the official website.i.e.mpsc.gov.in.

Click on MPSC Civil Judge Prelims Admit Card 2020 flashing on the homepage.

Enter the required credentials and click on the submit button.

MPSC Civil Judge Prelims Admit Card 2020 will be displayed on the screen.

Candidates can download and save MPSC Civil Judge 2020 Admit Card for future reference.

The direct link for downloading MPSC Civil Judge Prelims Admit Card 2020 is given below. Candidates are required to follow the above steps and save the admit card for future reference. Candidates are advised to read all instructions given on the admit card. Candidates will have to carry a photo identity and a hard copy of the admit card at the time of exam.

MPSC Civil Judge Prelims Admit Card 2020



MPSC Civil Judge Prelims 2020 Webnote



