MPSC SRO Admit Card 2022 (Released) at mpsc.gov.in: Download Senior Research Officer Hall Ticket

MPSC SRO Admit Card 2022 : Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released the admit card for the Senior Research Officer, Gr-A and Translator (Marathi), Directorate of Languages posts on its official website. Candidates who have applied successfully for the Senior Research Officer and Translator (Marathi)post can download their Admit Card from the official website of MPSC-https://mpsconline.gov.in.

Alternatively you can download the MPSC SRO Admit Card 2022 for the Senior Research Officer, Gr-A and Translator (Marathi) posts directly through the link given below.

Direct Link To Download: MPSC SRO Admit Card 2022





As per the short notice released, Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) will conduct the written exam for the Senior Research Officer, Gr-A and Translator (Marathi), Directorate of Languages posts on 01 December 2022.

Candidates applied for the post of Senior Research Officer, Gr-A against Adv. No. 15/2020 and Translator (Marathi), Directorate of Languages, Gr-C post Adv. No. 16/2020 can download their Admit Card from the official website.

In a bid to download the Admit Card, candidates will have to provide their login credentials to the link available on the official website.

How to Download MPSC SRO Admit Card 2022