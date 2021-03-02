MPSC State Service 2021 Prelims Admit Card Released @mahampsc.mahaonline.gov.in, Download MPSC Admit Card Here

MPSC State Service 2021 Prelims: Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released the MPSC State Service Prelims Hall Ticket 2021 through the official website of MPSC.i.e.mahampsc.mahaonline.gov.in. All candidates who applied for MPSC Preliminary Exam 2021 can download their admit card through the official website of MPSC.i.e.mahampsc.mahaonline.gov.in.

MPSC State Service 2021 Prelims Exam is scheduled to be held on 14 March 2021 at the various exam centre. The admit cards for the same have been uploaded to the official website. The candidates can download MPSC State Service 2021 Prelims Admit Card by following the easy steps given below.

The candidates appearing in the MPSC State Service 2021 Prelims Exam are required to carry a printout of the admit card in the examination hall. Candidates having any issue regarding the generation of the admit card may contact the commission. The date, exam centre details and other details are given on the admit cards. All candidates are advised to reach the exam centre one hour prior to the commencement of the exam.

The candidates are required to carry a valid identity card (Voter Card/Bank Passbook with the photograph/E-Aadhar card with a photograph/Employee ID/PAN Card/Photo identity proof issued by a Gazetted Officer Passport/Identity Card issued by a recognized College/ University/Permanent Driving License/People’s Representative along with a photograph) on the day of the exam. Candidates can directly download MPSC State Service 2021 Prelims Admit Card by clicking on the above link.