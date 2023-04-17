MPTET Result 2023 OUT at esb.mp.gov.in: Download MP TET Varg 2 Marks Here

MPTET Result 2023 has been announced by the Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board. Candidates can download MP TET Varg 2 Marks in this article.

MPTET Result 2023 OUT: The Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has published the result of MP Teacher Eligibility Test (MPTET). The result is available on the official website and on the link provided in this article.

MPTET Result Link Download Here

The MPTET Exam was conducted from 1 March 2023 in two shifts.

How to Download MPTET Result 2023 ?

Step 1: Visit the website of MPPEB

Step 2: Click on ‘Result - High School Teacher Eligibility Test - 2023’

Step 3: ENter your ‘Application Number’, or ‘Roll Number’ and Date of Birth

Step 4: Download MP TET Verg Result 2023