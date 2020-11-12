NABARD Assistant Manager Mains Result 2020 Announced @nabard.org, Check List of selected candidates Here for Interview Round

NABARD Assistant Manager Mains Result 2020: National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has announced NABARD Assistant Manager Mains Result 2020. Candidates appeared in the NABARD Assistant Manager Mains 2020 Exam can download the result through the official website of NABARD.i.e.nabard.org.

NABARD Assistant Manager Mains 2020 was conducted on 24 September 2020 at various exam centres. The list of shortlisted candidates for interview has been uploaded at the official website. Candidates can download NABARD Assistant Manager Mains Result 2020 by following the easy steps given below.

How and Where to Download NABARD Assistant Manager Mains Result 2020?

Visit the official website.i.e.nabard.org. Click on career notices available on the homepage. Click on NABARD Assistant Manager Mains Result 2020RDBS/RAJBHASHA/LEGAL. Then, a PDF will be opened. Candidates can download NABARD Assistant Manager Mains Result 2020RDBS/RAJBHASHA/LEGAL and save it for future reference.

All shortlisted candidates are eligible for Interview Round which is tentatively scheduled from 23 November 2020. The interview will be conducted through Video Conferencing Mode (VC) in NABARD offices. The candidates are required to select their exam centre as per provided list available on the official website. Candidates should note that there will be no change in the interview centre, once selected, for any reason.

Download NABARD Assistant Manager Mains Result 2020 RDBS

Download NABARD Assistant Manager Mains Result 2020 RAJBHASHA

Download NABARD Assistant Manager Mains Result 2020 LEGAL

All candidates are required to send an email to recruitment@nabard.org clearly indicating their Roll Number, Name, Discipline and Choice Centre for interview latest by 16 November 2020. On receipt of the choice of centre, further communication will follow. In case of non-receipt of the centre, the bank would provide centre based on the main exam centre.

Candidates can directly download NABARD Assistant Manager Mains Result 2020 RDBS/RAJBHASHA/LEGAL by clicking on the provided links given in this article.