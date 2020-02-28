NABARD Office Attendant Prelims 2020 Result Out @nabard.org, Check Regionwise List of shortlisted candidates for Mains Exam Here

NABARD Office Attendant Prelims 2020 Result has been announced by the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development. Candidates appeared in the NABARD Office Attendant Prelims 2020 can download their result through the official website of NABARD.i.e.nabard.org.

NABARD Office Attendant Prelims 2020 was held on 4 February 2020 at various exam centres. Now, the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development has released the region-wise list of selected candidates for the mains exam at nabard.org. Candidates belonging to the respective region can check their result by visiting the official website.

This recruitment exam is being done to recruit 73 vacancies of Office Attendant in different departments of NABARD. The selection process will be based on prelims, mains and language proficiency test. Those who have qualified in NABARD Office Attendant Prelims 2020 are eligible to appear in mains exam.

NABARD Office Attendant Mains 2020 is scheduled to be held on 14 March 2020 for recruitment to the post of Office Attendant in Group ‘C’ Subordinate Service - 2020. The admit card for the same will be released 15 days prior to the exam. All shortlisted candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for latest updates.

The direct link for downloading NABARD Office Attendant Prelims 2020 Result is given below. Candidates can directly access the link and save the PDF file for future reference.

Highlights:

Post Name: Office Attendant in Group 'C' in the Subordinate Service

Online Application Date: 25 December 2019 and 12 January 2020

NABARD Office Attendant 2020 Prelims Date: 4 February 2020

NABARD Office Attendant Mains 2020 Exam Date: 14 March 2020

NABARD Office Attendant Mains 2020 Admit Card Date: to release soon

Selection Procedure: prelims, mains and language proficiency test

Download NABARD Office Attendant Prelims 2020 Result



NABARD Office Attendant Mains 2020 Date