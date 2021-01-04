NALCO Recruitment 2021 for Superintendent and Operator Posts, Apply Online @nalcoindia.com

NALCO Recruitment 2021: National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO) has invited applications for the post of Superintendent and Operator. Eligible persons can apply for the posts in the prescribed format nalcoindia.com on or before 31 January 2021.

Important Date

Last Date of Application - 31 January 2021

NALCO Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 10

Superintendent (JOT)

Operator (Boiler) Gr. III

Operator(Boiler) Gr. II

Operator (Boiler) Gr. I

Operator(Boiler) Gr. III

Operator(Boiler) Gr. II

Operator(Boiler)

Eligibility Criteria for NALCO Superintendent and Operator Posts

Educational Qualification:

Superintendent (JOT), Operator (Boiler) Gr. III, Operator(Boiler) Gr. II, Operator (Boiler) Gr. I - The candidates must have passed Matriculation/ equivalent or ITI and possessing 2nd Class Boiler Attendant Certificate of Competency issued by Government

Operator(Boiler) Gr. III, Operator(Boiler) Gr. II, Operator(Boiler) - The candidates must have passed Matriculation/ equivalent or ITI and possessing 1st Class Boiler Attendant Certificate of Competency issued by Government

Experience:

Operator (Boiler) Gr. III - 2 Years

Operator(Boiler) Gr. II - 5 Years

Operator (Boiler) Gr. I - 8 Years

Operator(Boiler) Gr. III - NIL

Operator(Boiler) Gr. II - 2 Years

Operator(Boiler) Gr. I - 5 Years

Salary:

Operator (Boiler) Gr.IIIT - Rs.29500-3%-70000/-

Operator (Boiler) Gr.IIT - Rs.31500-3%-80000/-

Operator (Boiler) Gr.IT - Rs.34000-3%-90000

How to Apply for NALCO Superintendent and Operator Posts Recruitment 2021 ?

Eligible persons can apply for the posts on Career Page of NALCO at www.nalcoindia.com. The downloaded (hard copy) along with self-attested photocopies of all the documents in support of the information given by the candidate in their on-line application should reach Recruitment Cell, HRD Department, S&P Complex, National Aluminium Company Limited, Angul–759145, Odisha on or before 06 February 2021.

NALCO Recruitment Notification PDF

Online Application