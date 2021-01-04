NALCO Recruitment 2021 for Superintendent and Operator Posts, Apply Online @nalcoindia.com
National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO) has invited applications for the post of Superintendent and Operator. Eligible persons can apply for the posts in the prescribed format nalcoindia.com on or before 31 January 2021.
Important Date
Last Date of Application - 31 January 2021
NALCO Vacancy Details
Total Posts - 10
- Superintendent (JOT)
- Operator (Boiler) Gr. III
- Operator(Boiler) Gr. II
- Operator (Boiler) Gr. I
- Operator(Boiler) Gr. III
- Operator(Boiler) Gr. II
- Operator(Boiler)
Eligibility Criteria for NALCO Superintendent and Operator Posts
Educational Qualification:
- Superintendent (JOT), Operator (Boiler) Gr. III, Operator(Boiler) Gr. II, Operator (Boiler) Gr. I - The candidates must have passed Matriculation/ equivalent or ITI and possessing 2nd Class Boiler Attendant Certificate of Competency issued by Government
- Operator(Boiler) Gr. III, Operator(Boiler) Gr. II, Operator(Boiler) - The candidates must have passed Matriculation/ equivalent or ITI and possessing 1st Class Boiler Attendant Certificate of Competency issued by Government
Experience:
- Operator (Boiler) Gr. III - 2 Years
- Operator(Boiler) Gr. II - 5 Years
- Operator (Boiler) Gr. I - 8 Years
- Operator(Boiler) Gr. III - NIL
- Operator(Boiler) Gr. II - 2 Years
- Operator(Boiler) Gr. I - 5 Years
Salary:
- Operator (Boiler) Gr.IIIT - Rs.29500-3%-70000/-
- Operator (Boiler) Gr.IIT - Rs.31500-3%-80000/-
- Operator (Boiler) Gr.IT - Rs.34000-3%-90000
How to Apply for NALCO Superintendent and Operator Posts Recruitment 2021 ?
Eligible persons can apply for the posts on Career Page of NALCO at www.nalcoindia.com. The downloaded (hard copy) along with self-attested photocopies of all the documents in support of the information given by the candidate in their on-line application should reach Recruitment Cell, HRD Department, S&P Complex, National Aluminium Company Limited, Angul–759145, Odisha on or before 06 February 2021.
NALCO Recruitment Notification PDF