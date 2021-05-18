NAPS PSPCL Lineman Recruitment 2021 for 9 Vacancies, Apply Online @apprenticeshipindia.org

NAPS PSPCL Lineman Recruitment 2021: PSPCL Operation Special Division, Mohali has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Lineman. Interested candidates can submit their applications through the online mode at apprenticeshipindia.org. Willing candidates are advised to read all important details about the recruitment including educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details.

NAPS PSPCL Lineman Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Lineman - 9 Posts

NAPS PSPCL Lineman Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: The candidate must be at least 08th passed or equivalent from any recognized university.

NAPS PSPCL Lineman Recruitment 2021 Stipend from ₹5,000.00 - ₹7,700.00

Download NAPS PSPCL Lineman Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

How to apply for NAPS PSPCL Lineman Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode at /apprenticeshipindia.org.Candidates are advised to keep a printout or soft copy of the online application for future reference.

