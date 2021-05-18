Jagranjosh Education Awards 2021: Click here if you missed it!

NAPS PSPCL Lineman Recruitment 2021 for 9 Vacancies, Apply Online @apprenticeshipindia.org

NAPS PSPCL Lineman Recruitment 2021 Notification: Apply Online for 9 Vacancies @apprenticeshipindia.org. Check the application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here. 

Created On: May 18, 2021 19:33 IST
NAPS PSPCL Lineman Recruitment 2021: PSPCL Operation Special Division, Mohali has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Lineman. Interested candidates can submit their applications through the online mode at apprenticeshipindia.org. Willing candidates are advised to read all important details about the recruitment including educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details.

NAPS PSPCL Lineman Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

  • Lineman - 9 Posts

NAPS PSPCL Lineman Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: The candidate must be at least 08th passed or equivalent from any recognized university.

NAPS PSPCL Lineman Recruitment 2021 Stipend from ₹5,000.00 - ₹7,700.00

Download NAPS PSPCL Lineman Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

How to apply for NAPS PSPCL Lineman Recruitment 2021  
Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode at /apprenticeshipindia.org.Candidates are advised to keep a printout or soft copy of the online application for future reference.

