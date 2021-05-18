Jagranjosh Education Awards 2021: Click here if you missed it!

WCD Karnataka Anganwadi Recruitment 2021 for 223 Anganwadi & Helper Posts, Apply @anganwadirecruit.kar.nic.in

WCD Karnataka Anganwadi Recruitment 2021 Notification is released at anganwadirecruit.kar.nic.in for 223 vacancies. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here. 

Created On: May 18, 2021 18:27 IST
WCD Karnataka Anganwadi Recruitment 2021: Women Child Development Department (WCD) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of  Anganwadi Worker & Helper. Interested candidates can submit their applications through the prescribed format on or before 25 May 2021.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 25 May 2021

WCD Karnataka Anganwadi Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Chamarajanagar - 223 Post

WCD Karnataka Anganwadi Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: The candidate must be at least 08th Standard/ 10th Standard/ equivalent from any recognized university.

WCD Karnataka Anganwadi Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 18 to 35 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per govt. Norms)

WCD Karnataka Anganwadi Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of written test and interview.

Download WCD Karnataka Anganwadi Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Online Application Link

Official Website

How to apply for WCD Karnataka Anganwadi Recruitment 2021  
Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 25 May 2021. Candidates are advised to keep a printout or soft copy of the online application for future reference.

