Class 11 MCQs of NCERT Political Theory Chapter 6 - Citizenship, CBSE 2023

Class 11 Political Theory Chapter 6 - Citizenship, NCERT 2023 - Check out these crucial multiple-choice questions (MCQs) focusing on the Chapter 6 of Political Theory, covering key concepts to ace your upcoming exams!

This article presents a set of 10 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) designed to test and reinforce understanding of the fundamental concepts covered in the chapter "Citizenship". Aspiring students and enthusiasts alike can use this quiz as a valuable tool to deepen their comprehension of political theory basics.

Chapter 6 - Citizenship

Here are 10 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) based on Chapter 6 - Citizenship, NCERT Class 11 Political Theory book:

Question 1:

What does the term "citizenship" refer to?

A) The legal status of being a member of a state

B) The right to vote in national elections

C) The privilege of holding public office

D) The practice of participating in protests

Question 2:

Which of the following is NOT a characteristic of a citizen?

A) Owning property in the country

B) Enjoying fundamental rights and freedoms

C) Being a member of a particular community or religion

D) Residing permanently within the territory of a state

Question 3:

Which type of citizenship is based on the principle of descent or bloodline?

A) Birthright citizenship

B) Naturalized citizenship

C) Territorial citizenship

D) Descent-based citizenship

Question 4:

What is the significance of dual citizenship?

A) It allows individuals to hold multiple passports for travel convenience.

B) It grants individuals the right to vote in two different countries.

C) It enables people to have rights and privileges in two countries simultaneously.

D) It restricts individuals from participating in political activities abroad.

Question 5:

Which of the following is an example of a political right associated with citizenship?

A) Right to education

B) Right to healthcare

C) Right to freedom of speech

D) Right to own private property

Question 6:

Which legal principle allows a person to renounce their citizenship in one country and acquire citizenship in another?

A) Jus soli

B) Jus sanguinis

C) Dual citizenship

D) Naturalization

Question 7:

Which type of citizenship is acquired automatically by being born within the territorial boundaries of a state?

A) Dual citizenship

B) Birthright citizenship

C) Naturalized citizenship

D) Descent-based citizenship

Question 8:

What role does citizenship education play in a democracy?

A) Promoting a specific political ideology

B) Developing critical thinking and active participation in civic life

C) Encouraging religious beliefs among citizens

D) Restricting access to information and media

Question 9:

In which scenario might a person become stateless?

A) When they hold dual citizenship in two different countries

B) When their citizenship is revoked by the state

C) When they voluntarily renounce their citizenship

D) When they are granted asylum in a foreign country

Question 10:

What does the term "denaturalization" mean in the context of citizenship?

A) The process of acquiring citizenship through marriage

B) The process of granting citizenship to foreigners

C) The process of losing citizenship acquired through naturalization

D) The process of obtaining diplomatic immunity for citizens traveling abroad

ANSWER KEY

1. A) The legal status of being a member of a state

2. C) Being a member of a particular community or religion

3. B) Descent-based citizenship

4. C) It enables people to have rights and privileges in two countries simultaneously.

5. C) Right to freedom of speech

6. D) Naturalization

7. B) Birthright citizenship

8. B) Developing critical thinking and active participation in civic life

9. B) When their citizenship is revoked by the state

10. C) The process of losing citizenship acquired through naturalization





