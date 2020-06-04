NCERT Solutions for Class 8 English: Honeydew (Poetry) - Chapter 7: When I See Out for Lyonnesse

Students of Class 8 can find NCERT Solutions for Chapter 3 of the English subject in this article. Chapter 7 from the Poetry section of the Honeydew textbook is a poem inspired by a visit to a place that the poet calls Lyonnesse. The NCERT solutions have been provided after a detailed analysis of the marking scheme of CBSE by the English subject expert. Class 8th students can study the answers provided here to score well in school as well as Class 8th board exams.

NCERT Solutions for Class 8 English: Honeydew (Poetry) - Chapter 7

Ques: In the first stanza, find words that show

(i) that it was very cold.

(ii) that it was late evening.

(iii) that the traveller was alone.

Answer: (i) The word “rime’ shows that it was very cold.

(ii) The word ‘starlight’ shows that it was late evening.

(iii) The word ‘lonesomeness’ shows that the traveller was alone.

Ques: (i) Something happened at Lyonnesse. It was

(a) improbable.

(b) impossible.

(c) unforeseeable.

Answer: (i) Unforeseeable.

The relevant lines are:

No prophet durst declare

Nor did the wisest wizard guess

What would be chance at Lyonnesse

