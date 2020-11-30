NCL HEMM Operator Answer Key 2020 Released, Download NCL Operator Answer Key @ nclcil.in

NCL HEMM Operator Answer Key 2020: Northern Coalfields Limited (NCL) has released the NCL HEMM Operator Answer Key 2020 on its website. All such candidates appeared on 29 November 2020 against the advertisement number NCL/ HQ/ PD/ Manpower/ DR/ 2019-20/ 187, Dated: 22/02/2020 for direct recruitment to various posts of HEMM Operator Trainee cadre, can now download the answer keys through the official website of NCL.i.e.nclcil.in.

NCL HEMM Operator Answer Key 2020 along with Dragline Operator (Trainee) - Additional Technical Test Answer Keys have been uploaded at the official website of NCL, in the form of PDF. Candidates can download NCL Operator Answer Key 2020 by following the instructions given below.

Visit the official website of NCL.i.e.nclcil.in. Click on Recruitment in Career Section available on the homepage. It will redirect you to a notification page. Candidates are required to click on Answer Key for written Examination conducted on 29.11.2020. Then, Click on NCL HEMM Operator Answer Key 2020. Candidates can download NCL HEMM Operator Answer Key 2020and save it for future reference.

According to a notice released by NCL, the candidates can raise objections if any. The representations shall be submitted only through the email rectt.ncl@,coalindia.in and observations submitted through other means and after the due schedule will not be entertained. While submitting the observations the candidate should attach his/ her admit card.

The Selection Committee shall assess the observations and publish the final Answer Keys with/ without modification of the provisional Answer Keys. Thereafter, the final answer keys will be utilized for evaluation of the OMR answer sheets.

Candidates should also note that the date of submission given in the notice is 3 November, which is incorrect. We can expect it as 3 December 2020. The recruitment body will notify in this regard. All candidates are advised to stay tuned on the official website for latest updates.

Download NCL HEMM Operator Answer Key 2020

Download NCL Dragline Operator (Trainee) 2020 Answer Key

NCL HEMM Operator 2020 Notice