NDA NA II 2022 Final Result 2022 Released on upsc.gov.in; Download Topper List PDF

NDA NA Final Result 2022: Get here direct link to download NDA 2 Result 2022 Merit List and Other Details

NDA NA Final Result 2022: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has published the ultimate outcome of the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (II), 2022. The official website at www.upsc.gov.in has published the names of the eligible candidates.

As per the results of the written exam held on September 4, 2022, and the consequent interviews conducted by the Services Selection Board of the Ministry of Defence, 538 candidates have qualified for the examination. The scores of the candidates will be viewable on the website after 15 days from the date of announcement of the final results.

NDA 2 Result 2022 Merit List

It's essential to note that the candidature of all candidates is subject to certain conditions. Their submission of the necessary certificates that verify their date of birth, educational qualifications, etc., is crucial. Candidates must submit these certificates directly to the Additional Directorate General of Recruiting, Adjutant General’s Branch, Integrated Headquarters, Ministry of Defence (Army), West Block No. III, Wing-I, R.K Puram, New Delhi -110066, wherever this hasn't been done already. Importantly, these certificates should not be submitted to UPSC. The notification emphasizes this requirement.

Candidates can obtain more information about the NDA 2 Result 2022 Merit List by reading the article provided on the website. Candidates should keep themselves updated with the latest information about the selection process and any other updates regarding the NDA NA 2 exam.

NDA NA Final Result 2022 Direct Link to Download

To access the NDA 2 Result 2022, candidates will need to visit the official website of Union Public Service Commission or click on the link given below. The official website will have all the necessary information and updates related to the NDA 2 Result 2022 Result 2023.

The NDA NA 2 Result 2023 will contain details such as the candidate's name, roll number, subject-wise marks, and overall score. It is important for candidates to keep their login credentials, such as registration number and password, handy to check their results.

Candidates can also check their scorecard from the direct link given below

NDA 2 Result 2022 Merit List Direct Link to download Result PDF

How to Check NDA NA II 2022 Final Result 2022?

To check the NDA 2 Result 2022 Result, candidates must follow the steps given below:

Go to the official website of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) at upsc.gov.in. On the homepage, find and click on the "What's New" tab. Search for the "Final Result: National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (II), 2022" link and click on it. The results will now be displayed on your screen. Check and verify your results. It's advisable to download the result for future reference. If possible, take a printout of the result for your convenience.



By following these instructions, candidates can easily access and download the NDA NA 2 Result 2023 from the official website of Union Public Service Commission without any difficulty. It is important to keep the hard copy of the merit list for future use.