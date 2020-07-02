NEET 2020: Students & Parents Demand Exam To Be Postponed: Check Latest Updates!

NEET 2020: Amid COVID-19 pandemic, students & parents are demanding NEET 2020 should be postponed to a later date when the situation gets better. Official Twitter account of HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ is filled with tweets. NEET 2020 is scheduled for 26 July and admit cards for NEET 2020 are likely to be out from 11 July 2020.

Unlock 2: Schools, Colleges, Coaching & Other Educational Institutions To Remain Closed Till 31st July 2020 - Check All Updates & New Guidelines Announced By MHA!

Tweet By HRD Minister:

Looking at the prevailing circumstances & requests received from students & parents appearing for #JEE & #NEET examinations, a committee consisting of @DG_NTA & other experts has been advised to review the situation & submit its recommendations to @HRDMinistry latest by tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/xByKLUqAIc — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) July 2, 2020

Plea filed in Supreme Court:

As per the media reports, some parents from gulf countries (mostly Kerala natives) have filed a plea in the Supreme Court of India, demanding more exam centres in the overseas country or the exam should be postponed until the situation improves. According to the reports, nearly 4000 students from the middle eastern countries have applied for the NEET 2020 (UG) exam. Now international travel is banned in India and if they visit India under Vande Bharat Mission flights then this will expose them to the risk of contracting the virus and also they have to spend about 21 days in quarantine upon arrival. These situations will increase stress and pressure on students.

JEE Main 2020 & NEET 2020: HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' Announced Good News For Aspirants!

HRD Minister Might Announce Update:

Considering the current situation, speculations have been made that NEET 2020 might be postponed. Everybody is expecting a big announcement from the HRD Ministry in a few days. Although the HRD Minister has already said that any decision will be taken after the brief analysis of the situation. Jagran Josh will provide all the updates related to NEET 2020, as and when it will be announced by NTA or HRD Ministry.

CBSE Board Exam 2020: Here’s The Official Assessment Scheme Approved By Supreme Court - Check Detail & Updates!

Here we have also provided some important articles for the preparation of entrance examinations.

NEET Syllabus by NTA, Exam Pattern & Latest Updates

NEET 2020: Important Questions and Answers - Biology Section



NEET 2020: Important Questions & Answers for Preparation (Physics Section) & Latest Updates



