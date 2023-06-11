NEET Result 2023 Soon at neet.nta.nic.in, Check FAQs Here

NTA will soon release the results of NEET UG 2023 online. Once released, candidates can check and download their scorecards by filling out the required details on the official website- neet.nta.nic.in. Check FAQs here

NEET UG Result 2023: National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce the result of the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test for undergraduate candidates soon in online mode. Along with the announcement of the NEET UG Result 2023, the examination authority will also release the final answer key, toppers list, cut-offs, percentile, ranks and other important result statistics on the official website- neet.nta.nic.in.

Once released, candidates who have appeared for the medical entrance examination that was conducted on May 7, 2023, in online Computer-based Test mode for over 20 lakh candidates in a total of 4,097 centres, spanning across 499 cities in both India and abroad. The testing agency issued the NEET answer key on June 4, 2023. Whereas the last date to raise the objections against the answer key was June 6.

This year, the NTA conducted the NEET UG exam 2023 separately for Manipur candidates on June 6 due to the violence prevalent in the state. According to the some media reports, it is expected that the NTA officials will announce the NEET result by this week.

Here are a few important NEET UG Result 2023 FAQs answered for the candidates.

How to check NEET UG Result 2023?

In order to check and download the NEET UG Result 2023 candidates need to enter the required login credentials such as application number, date of birth in the result login window. They can follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of NTA NEET- neet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Check for the direct link to download the NEET result available on the homepage

Step 3: Enter all the details as asked in the result login window

Step 4: The NEET UG result cum scorecard will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Check all the details mentioned on it and download it

Step 6: Print a hard copy of it for future reference

Where to check NEET UG result 2023?

Candidates can check their NEET undergraduate results by visiting the official websites of NTA. They can check the list of websites in the table below:

NEET UG Result 2023 Official links Link 1 neet.nta.nic.in Link 2 ntaresults.nic.in Link 3 nta.ac.in

What is the passing marks out of 720 in NEET 2023?

The NEET cutoff scores will be announced along with the result. Based on the expert inputs candidates can check the expected NEET 2023 cutoff for General and reserved category candidates in the table below.

Category NEET 2023 cutoff Percentile NEET Expected cut-off marks General 50th percentile 710-125 SC/ST/OBC 40th percentile 132 -98 General-PwD 45th percentile To be announced SC/ST/OBC-PwD 40th percentile To be announced

Also Read: NEET Result 2023 (Soon): Latest Updates on Date, Time, Score Card, Merit List, Download Link at neet.nta.nic.in

