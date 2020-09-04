NEET 2020: Check Important Topics/Concepts of Physics from NCERT Textbooks & CBSE Syllabus - Class 11

NEET 2020 is scheduled for 13th September as the Supreme Court dismisses plea to postpone the exam. Here we have provided important topics & concepts from CBSE Class 11 Physics Syllabus & Class 11 Physics NCERT Textbooks from which questions are expected to be asked in NEET 2020. Questions based on these important concepts have been asked in previous NEET and other medical entrance exams. Students are advised to prepare all the questions of NCERT Exemplar NCERT Textbook as these questions might be asked in NEET 2020.

CBSE Syllabus - Class 11:

UNIT I: Physical World and Measurement

⇨ Questions based on finding or comparing dimensions of viscosity, torque are asked.

⇨ Question based on finding SI units of a new hypothetical quantity & significant figures

⇨ Questions based on application of dimensional analysis

UNIT II: Kinematics

⇨ Questions based on position-time graphs, speed and velocity. Uniform and non-uniform motion, average speed and instantaneous velocity.

⇨ Questions based on uniformly accelerated motion, velocity-time and position-time graphs, for uniformly accelerated motion (graphical treatment).

⇨ Questions based on uniform acceleration- projectile motion.

⇨ Questions based on uniform circular motion.

UNIT III: Laws of Motion

⇨ Questions based on Inertia

⇨ Questions based on Newton’s first law of motion; momentum and Newton’s second law of motion; impulse; Newton’s third law of motion.

⇨ Questions based on the law of conservation of linear momentum and its applications.

⇨ Questions based on Equilibrium of concurrent forces.

⇨ Questions based on Static and Kinetic friction, laws of friction, rolling friction, lubrication.

⇨ Questions based on Dynamics of uniform circular motion. Centripetal force, examples of circular motion (vehicle on level circular road, vehicle on banked road).

UNIT IV: Work, Energy and Power

⇨ Questions based on Work done by a constant force and variable force; kinetic energy, work-energy theorem, power.

⇨ Questions based on Notion of potential energy, potential energy of a spring, conservative forces; conservation of mechanical energy (kinetic and potential energies); nonconservative forces; motion in a vertical circle, elastic and inelastic collisions in one and two dimensions.

UNIT V: Motion of System of Particles and Rigid Body

⇨ Questions based on the Centre of mass of a two-particle system, momentum conservation and centre of mass motion. Centre of mass of a rigid body; centre of mass of uniform rod.

⇨ Questions based on Moment of a force,-torque, angular momentum, conservation of angular momentum with some examples.

⇨ Questions based on Equilibrium of rigid bodies, rigid body rotation and equation of rotational motion, comparison of linear and rotational motions; moment of inertia, radius of gyration.

⇨ Questions based on Values of M.I. for simple geometrical objects (no derivation). Statement of parallel and perpendicular axes theorems and their applications.

UNIT VI: Gravitation

⇨ Questions based on Kepler’s laws of planetary motion.

⇨ Questions based on the universal law of gravitation

⇨ Questions based on acceleration due to gravity and its variation with altitude and depth.

⇨ Questions based on gravitational potential energy & gravitational potential

⇨ Questions based on Escape velocity, orbital velocity of a satellite & Geostationary satellites.

UNIT VII: Properties of Bulk Matter

⇨ Questions based on Elastic behavior, Stress-strain relationship.

⇨ Questions based on Hooke’s law, Young’s modulus, bulk modulus, shear, modulus of rigidity, poisson’s ratio

⇨ Questions based on elastic energy.

⇨ Questions based on Viscosity, Stokes’ law, terminal velocity, Reynold’s number, streamline and turbulent flow. Critical velocity, Bernoulli’s theorem and its applications.

⇨ Questions based on Surface energy and surface tension, angle of contact, excess of pressure, application of surface tension ideas to drops, bubbles and capillary rise.

⇨ Questions based on Heat, temperature, thermal expansion; thermal expansion of solids, liquids, and gases.

⇨ Questions based on Anomalous expansion.

⇨ Questions based on Specific heat capacity: Cp, Cv- calorimetry; change of state – latent heat.

⇨ Questions based on Heat transfer- conduction and thermal conductivity, convection and radiation

⇨ Questions based on Qualitative ideas of Black Body Radiation, Wein’s displacement law, and GreenHouse effect.

⇨ Questions based on Newton’s law of cooling and Stefan’s law.

UNIT VIII: Thermodynamics

⇨ Questions based on Thermal equilibrium and definition of temperature (zeroth law of Thermodynamics).

⇨ Questions based on Heat, work and internal energy.

⇨ Questions based on First law of thermodynamics.

⇨ Questions based on Isothermal and adiabatic processes.

⇨ Questions based on Second law of the thermodynamics: Reversible and irreversible processes.

⇨ Questions based on Heat engines and refrigerators.

UNIT IX: Behaviour of Perfect Gas and Kinetic Theory

⇨ Questions based on Equation of state of a perfect gas, work done on compressing a gas.

⇨ Questions based on Kinetic theory of gases: Assumptions, concept of pressure.

⇨ Questions based on Kinetic energy and temperature; degrees of freedom, law of equipartition of energy (statement only) and application to specific heat capacities of gases; concept of mean free path.



UNIT X: Oscillations and Waves

⇨ Questions based on Periodic motion-period, frequency, displacement as a function of time. Periodic functions

⇨ Questions based on Simple harmonic motion(SHM) and its equation; phase; oscillations of a spring-restoring force and force constant

⇨ Questions based on Energy in SHM –Kinetic and potential energies

⇨ Questions based on Simple pendulum-derivation of expression for its time period; free, forced and damped oscillations (qualitative ideas only), resonance.

⇨ Questions based on Wave motion.

⇨ Questions based on Longitudinal and transverse waves, speed of wave motion.

⇨ Questions based on Displacement relation for a progressive wave.

⇨ Questions based on Principle of superposition of waves, reflection of waves, standing waves in strings and organ pipes, fundamental mode and harmonics.

⇨ Questions based on Beats.

⇨ Questions based on Doppler effect.

