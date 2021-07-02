NHB Recruitment 2021 for Horticulture Officer & Other Posts, Download NHB Notification @ nhb.gov.in

NHB Recruitment 2021 Notification Released at nhb.gov.in for Deputy Director, Senior Horticulture Officer and Horticulture Officer. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

National Horticulture Board Recruitment 2021: National Horticulture Board (NHB) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Deputy Director, Senior Horticulture Officer and Horticulture Officer. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 24 August 2021.

Important Date:

Last date for submission of application: 24 August 2021

National Horticulture Board Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Deputy Director - 6 Posts

Senior Horticulture Officer- 6 Posts

Horticulture Officer - 8 Posts

National Horticulture Board Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Deputy Director -Graduate in Horticulture/Agriculture/Post-harvest Technology/Agriculture Economics/Agriculture Engineering/Postharvest Management/Food Technology/Food Sciences from a recognized University with 5 years work experience in the related field in an organization of repute.

Senior Horticulture Officer- Graduate in Agriculture/ Horticulture/Food Technology/Post Harvest Technology/Agricultural Economics/Agricultural Engineering/Food Sciences from a recognized University with 3 years work experience in the related field in an organization of repute.

Horticulture Officer -Graduate in Agriculture Horticulture with Post Graduation in Agriculture/Horticulture from the recognized University.

National Horticulture Board Recruitment 2021 Age Limit

Deputy Director - 30 years

Senior Horticulture Officer, Horticulture Officer - 40 years

National Horticulture Board Recruitment 2021 Salary

Deputy Director - Pay Level- 10, Pay Matrix - Rs. 56100 - Rs. 177500/-

Senior Horticulture Officer, Horticulture Officer -- Pay Level- 6, Pay Matrix - Rs. 35400 - Rs. 112400/-

Download National Horticulture Board Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Official Website

How to apply for National Horticulture Board Recruitment 2021

Eligible applicants have to submit their applications along with the documents to The Managing Director, National Horticulture Board, Plot No 85, Institutional Area, Sector-l 8, Gurugram-122015 (Haryana) latest by 24 August 2021.

