NHM CHO Maharashtra Answer Key 2020 Released @arogya.maharashtra.gov.in, Download Here

NHM CHO Maharashtra Answer Key 2020: National Health Mission (NHM), Maharashtra has released an answer key for the recruitment to the post of Community Health Officer. All such candidates appeared in NHM CHO Exam 2020 can now download the answer keys through the official website of NHM, Maharashtra.i.e.arogya.maharashtra.gov.in.

NHM CHO Exam 2020 was conducted on 16 October 2020 at various exam centres of the state. The NHM CHO Answer Key 2020 for the same has been uploaded on the official website. The candidates can download NHM CHO Answer Key 2020 followed by the easy steps given below.

Visit the official website.i.e. arogya.maharashtra.gov.in. Click on NHM CHOAnswer Key 2020 flashing on the homepage. The PDF will be opened. Candidates can download and save NHM CHO2020 Answer Key for future reference.

It is expected that the National Health Mission will announce the result within 15 days after publishing answer keys on its website. The result will be announced district wise on NHM’s Official Website.

Download NHM Maharashtra CHO 2020 Answer Key PDF

This recruitment is being done to recruit 7812 vacancies of Community Health Officer Posts through 6/8 months Certificate Programme. Candidates who successfully complete this Programme will be posted at Health & Wellness Centres - Sub centres (HWC-SC) as Community Health Officers on a contract basis. Community Health Officers are expected to carry out public health functions, ambulatory care, management and leadership at HWC. This course will be conducted by Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS) in Maharashtra.

