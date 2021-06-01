NHM HP Recruitment 2021: 940 Vacancies for CHO Posts, Apply Online @nrhmhp.gov.in

NHM HP Jobs Notification: National Health Mission, Himachal Pradesh (NHM HP) has published a notification for recruitment to the post of Community Health Officer (CHO) on www.nrhmhp.gov.in or www.hphealth.nic.in. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for NHM HP CHO Recruitment on or before 21 June 2021 on spcjobs.co.in:8080/CHO. However, NHM HP CHO Application Link is also given below:

A total of 940 vacancies are available on contract basis at different Health & Wellness Centres- Health Sub-Centres in the State of Himachal Pradesh. More details on NHM HP CHO 2021 such as vacancy breakup, educational qualification, age limit, salary, selection process and application process in this article.

NHM HP CHO Notification Download Link

NHM HP CHO Application Link

Advertisement No. : 101/2021

Important Date

Last Date of Application: 21 June 2021 upto 5 PM

NHM HP Vacancy Details

CHO - 940 Posts

Vertical

UR = 396

SC = 176

ST = 34

OBC = 142

Horizontal

1) Ward of FF

UR = 11

SC = 6

OBC = 5

2) IRDP

UR = 91

SC = 34

ST = 11

OBC = 34

NHM HP CHO Salary:

Rs. 25000/- PM (fixed) + Performance Linked Incentive (Maximum uptoRs. 15000/- PM)

Eligibility Criteria for NHM HP CHO Posts

Educational and Other Qualification:

Any candidate who has successfully completed Bridge Programme for Certificate in Community Health (BPCCH) Course certified by IGNOU after B.Sc Nursing/ Post Basic B.Sc. Nursing OR B.Sc Nursing/Post basic B.Sc Nursing candidates who has successfully completed the Integrated Course of Mid-Level Health Provider along with graduation (B.Sc Nursing/Post basic B.Sc in Nursing as the case may be).

The candidates will have to submit certificate issued by the concerned Institution as per specimen attached (in case of Integrated Course of Mid Level Health Provider) OR the certificate of successful completion of BPCCH issued by IGNOU. Either of the certificates has to mandatorily submitted at the time of submission of application for these posts.

The candidate should be bonafide resident of Himachal Pradesh

Should be registered with the State Nursing Council of Himachal Pradesh.

NHM HP CHO Age Limit:

45 Years

Selection Process for NHM HP CHO

The selection will be done on the basis of written test

How to Apply for NHM HP CHO Recruitment 2021 ?

Eligible candidates can apply Online for the posts through the NHM HP Recruitment Website http://www.spc.co.in/ . Last date of receipt of application is 21 June 2021.

Click here for Detailed Notification