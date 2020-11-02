NHM MP CHO Admit Card 2020 Updates, Check Community Health Officer Exam Date Here

NHM MP CHO Admit Card 2020 and Exam Date: National Health Mission (NHM), Madhya Pradesh (MP) has released the date of online exam for the post of Community Health Officer (CHOs) As per NHM MP Exam Notice, the exam is scheduled to be held on 06 December 2020 (Sunday) from 11:00 AM to 01:00 PM . The Reporting Time at the allotted Venue is 9:45 AM.

The candidates are also required to download the admit card in order to appear for NHM MP CHO Online Exam.NHM MP CHO Admit Card shall be released 5 days before the Online Written Test, a link for mock/ dummy test for rehearsal/practice for the computer-based online written test shall be provided on official website www.sams.co.in. Hence, the admit card is expected on 29 November or 30 November 2020.

The online exam shall be organized by Strategic Alliance Management Service Pvt. Ltd. (SAMS HR Agency). The question paper will have 100 MCQs on B. Sc. Nursing/ Post Basic B.Sc. Nursing Curriculum (30 Questions), Community Health (40 Questions) and on General Awareness (10 Questions). Each question shall be of 1 mark. There shall be no negative marking. The duration of the test will be 2 hours. Minimum passing marks in online written test examination shall be 40.

A merit list shall be prepared on the basis of marks obtained in Online Written Test (OWT). After selection, the candidate shall be paid stipend Rs 15,000 per month plus up to Rs 7,500 per month performance based incentive

The exam is being conducted for the recruitment of 3800 Community Health Officers (CHOs) under Ayushman Bharat to Strengthen Sub-Centers as Health and Wellness Centers (H&WCs).

NHM CHO Exam and Admit Card Notice PDF