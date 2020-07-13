NHM MP Recruitment 2020: Applications invited for 17 Consultant and Other Posts, Apply by 27 July @nhmmp.gov.in

NHM MP Recruitment 2020: National Health Mission (NHM) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Consultant, State Consultant and Others. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 27 July 2020.

NHM MP Recruitment 2020 Online Applications will be filled up from 13 July to 27 July 2020. The candidates are required to register themselves at sams.co.in. In this article, the candidates can check the application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 13 July 2020

Last Date for submission of online application: 27 July 2020

NHM MP Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

State Consultant - 1 Post

Consultant HR - 1 Post

Consultant HR Technical - 1 Post

Consultant Mobile Health Services - 1 Post

NHM MP Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria for Consultant Posts

Educational Qualification:

State Consultant - Medical Graduate with BDS/BUHS/BAMS.

State Consultant - Medical Graduate with BDS/BUHS/BAMS. Consultant HR - MBA HR from a recognized University.

Consultant HR Technical - MBA with B. Tech./BE/BCS from a recognized from a recognized University.

Consultant Mobile Health Services - PG Degree/Diploma in Health Management or Health Administration.

Age Limit - 21 to 45 years

Salary for Consultant Posts - Rs. 45000/-

Download Official Notification PDF Here

Official Website

How to apply for NHM MP Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can apply to the aforesaid posts through the online mode on or before 27 July 2020. After submission of the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the finally submitted online application for future reference.

Latest Government Jobs:

PGCIL Apprentice ERTS Recruitment 2020 Notification Released for 69 Vacancies, Apply Online @powergridindia.com

NHM CHO Recruitment 2020: 7812 Vacancies for Community Health Officer Posts in Maharashtra, Apply @nrhm.maharashtra.gov.in

NBE Recruitment 2020: 90 Vacancies for Senior Assistant, Steno and Other Posts, Apply @natboard.edu.in