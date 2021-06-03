NHM MP Recruitment 2021: 5215 Vacancies for Staff Nurse and ANM Posts, Apply Online @sams.co.in
National Health Mission (NHM), Madhya Pradesh (MP) (NHM MP) is hiring 5000+ Staff Nurse & ANM on its official website - nhmmp.gov.in. Check educational qualification, age limit, salary, selection process, application link here.
NHM MP Recruitment 2021 Notification: National Health Mission (NHM), Madhya Pradesh (MP) (NHM MP) has released the revised notifications for recruitment to the post of Staff Nurse and ANM/Female Health Worker on its official website - nhmmp.gov.in. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for NMH MP Nurse Recruitment on or before 22 June on official website of NHM MP i.e. sams.co.in.
A total of 5215 vacancies are available out of which 2664 are for Staff Nurse and 2551 for ANM. Shortlisted candidates will be called for written exam. NHM MP Admit Card shall be issued for 7 days before the exam.
More details on NHM MP Recruitment 2021 such as educational qualification, age limit, salary, selection process, application link are given below in this article:
NHM MP Staff Nurse Notification Download
NHM MP ANM Notification Download
NHM MP Important Dates
- Starting Date of Application - 01 June 2021
- Last Date of Application - 22 June 2021
NHM MP Vacancy Details
Total Posts - 5215
- Staff Nurse - 2664
- ANM - 2551
\Salary:
- Staff Nurse - Rs.20,000
- ANM - Rs.12,000
Eligibility Criteria for Staff Nurse and ANM
Educational Qualification:
- Staff Nurse - 12th passed and B.Sc in Nursing/GNM from recognized university. Should be Registered with MP Nursing Council
- ANM - 12th Passed and ANM. Registered as ANM
Age Limit:
21 to 40 years
Selection Process for NHM MP Staff Nurse and ANM Posts
The selection will be done on the basis of written exam
NHM MP Nurse Exam Qualifying Marks
40-% For UR
41-35% For OBC
42-30% For SC and ST
How to Apply for NHM MP Staff Nurse, ANM Recruitment 2021 ?
Eligible and interested candidates can apply fthrough online mode on official website of NHM SAMS website latest by 22 June 2021.