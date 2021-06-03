NHM MP Recruitment 2021: 5215 Vacancies for Staff Nurse and ANM Posts, Apply Online @sams.co.in

NHM MP Recruitment 2021 Notification: National Health Mission (NHM), Madhya Pradesh (MP) (NHM MP) has released the revised notifications for recruitment to the post of Staff Nurse and ANM/Female Health Worker on its official website - nhmmp.gov.in. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for NMH MP Nurse Recruitment on or before 22 June on official website of NHM MP i.e. sams.co.in.

A total of 5215 vacancies are available out of which 2664 are for Staff Nurse and 2551 for ANM. Shortlisted candidates will be called for written exam. NHM MP Admit Card shall be issued for 7 days before the exam.

More details on NHM MP Recruitment 2021 such as educational qualification, age limit, salary, selection process, application link are given below in this article:

NHM MP Staff Nurse Notification Download

NHM MP ANM Notification Download

Online Application Link

NHM MP Important Dates

Starting Date of Application - 01 June 2021

Last Date of Application - 22 June 2021

NHM MP Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 5215



Staff Nurse - 2664

ANM - 2551

\Salary:

Staff Nurse - Rs.20,000

ANM - Rs.12,000

Eligibility Criteria for Staff Nurse and ANM

Educational Qualification:

Staff Nurse - 12th passed and B.Sc in Nursing/GNM from recognized university. Should be Registered with MP Nursing Council

ANM - 12th Passed and ANM. Registered as ANM

Age Limit:

21 to 40 years

Selection Process for NHM MP Staff Nurse and ANM Posts

The selection will be done on the basis of written exam

NHM MP Nurse Exam Qualifying Marks

40-% For UR

41-35% For OBC

42-30% For SC and ST

How to Apply for NHM MP Staff Nurse, ANM Recruitment 2021 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply fthrough online mode on official website of NHM SAMS website latest by 22 June 2021.