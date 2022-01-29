JagranJosh Education Awards 2022 - Nominations Open!

NHPC JE Recruitment 2022: 133 Vacancies Notified @nhpcindia.com, Apply From 31 Jan

NHPC Limited has published a notification for recruitment for 133 Junior Engineer Posts. Check Vacancy break-up, salary, qualification, selection process, age limit and application process.

Created On: Jan 29, 2022 13:01 IST
NHPC JE Recruitment 2022
NHPC JE Recruitment 2022

NHPC JE Recruitment 2022 Notification: NHPC Limited is looking to recruit Junior Engineer from Civil, Electrical, Mechanical Engineering. NHPC JE Online Application Link will be available on 31 January 2022 on nhpcindia.com. Interested engineers can apply online on or before 21 February 2022.

A total of 133 vacancies are available of which 68 are for Civil Engineers, 34 for Electrical Engineers, and 31 for Mechanical Engineers. The candidates who would register online with NHPC and have filled all the requisite information in conformity with eligibility criteria shall be provisionally allowed to appear for Computer Based Online Test.

Candidates can check more details on NHPC Recruitment 2022 such as vacancy break-up, salary, qualification, selection process, age limit and application process.

Important Dates

  • Starting Date of online application: 31 January 2022
  • Last date for submission of online application: 21 February 2022
  • NHPC JE Exam Date - to be released

NHPC Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 133

  • Junior Engineer (Civil) - 68
  • Junior Engineer (Electrical)  - 34
  • Junior Engineer (Mechanical) - 31

NHPC JE Salary:

Rs. 29,600 - 1,19,500 (IDA)

NHPC JE Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

  • Junior Engineer (Civil) - Full-time regular Diploma in Civil Engineering from Govt/ Govt recognized Institutes with minimum 60% marks or equivalent grade. Higher technical qualification like B.Tech/B.E. without the essential qualification i.e. full time regular Diploma is not eligible/ allowed.
  • Junior Engineer (Electrical)  - Full-time regular Diploma in Electrical Engineering from Govt/ Govt recognized Institutes with minimum 60% marks or equivalent grade. Higher technical qualification like B.Tech/B.E. without the essential qualification i.e. full time regular Diploma is not eligible/ allowed.
  • Junior Engineer (Mechanical) - Full-time regular Diploma in Mechanical Engineering from Govt/ Govt recognized Institutes with minimum 60% marks or equivalent grade. Higher technical qualification like B.Tech/B.E. without the essential qualification i.e. full time regular Diploma is not eligible/ allowed.

NHPC JE Age Limit:

30 years

Selection Criteria for NHPC JE Posts

The selection will be done on the basis of a Computer Based Online Test. Based on the merit of the Online Test, the final selected candidates will be offered “Offer of Appointment”.

How to apply for  NHPC Recruitment 2022 ?

Interested candidates can apply online by following steps:

Step -1: Visit the official website - www.nhpcindia.com & apply through the online application portal available in the section” Career”. A candidate must possess valid E-mail id and mobile number which shall be active throughout the process as required for any further notification

Step-2: Read all instructions given on the website.

Step-3: Fill out the Online application form with relevant details and submit it.

Step-4: Upload scanned copies of necessary documents.

Step-5: Upload the latest photograph and signature as per instructions given in the online application portal.

Step-6: Take the printout of the registration slip/form generated by the system for future reference

NHPC JE Application Fee:

  • General, EWS & OBC (NCL) category – Rs. 295/-
  • SC/ST/PwBD/Ex-Serviceman category – No Fee

NHPC JE Notification Download

FAQ

What is NHPC JE Age Limit ?

30 years

What is NHPC JE Salary ?

Rs. 29,600 - 1,19,500

What is NHPC JE Online Application Starting Date ?

31 Jan 2022

What is NHPC JE Registration Last Date ?

21 Feb 2022
Jagran Play
रोमांचक गेम्स खेलें और जीतें एक लाख रुपए तक कैश
अभी खेलें
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
Job Summary
NotificationNHPC JE Recruitment 2022: 133 Vacancies Notified @nhpcindia.com, Apply From 31 Jan
Notification DateJan 29, 2022
Last Date of SubmissionFeb 21, 2022
CityFaridabad
StateHaryana
CountryIndia
Organization NHPC
Education Qual Diploma Holder
Functional Engineering
Next
Comment (0)

Post Comment

6 + 6 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.