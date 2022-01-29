NHPC JE Recruitment 2022: 133 Vacancies Notified @nhpcindia.com, Apply From 31 Jan

NHPC Limited has published a notification for recruitment for 133 Junior Engineer Posts. Check Vacancy break-up, salary, qualification, selection process, age limit and application process.

NHPC JE Recruitment 2022 Notification: NHPC Limited is looking to recruit Junior Engineer from Civil, Electrical, Mechanical Engineering. NHPC JE Online Application Link will be available on 31 January 2022 on nhpcindia.com. Interested engineers can apply online on or before 21 February 2022.

A total of 133 vacancies are available of which 68 are for Civil Engineers, 34 for Electrical Engineers, and 31 for Mechanical Engineers. The candidates who would register online with NHPC and have filled all the requisite information in conformity with eligibility criteria shall be provisionally allowed to appear for Computer Based Online Test.

Candidates can check more details on NHPC Recruitment 2022 such as vacancy break-up, salary, qualification, selection process, age limit and application process.

Important Dates

Starting Date of online application: 31 January 2022

Last date for submission of online application: 21 February 2022

NHPC JE Exam Date - to be released

NHPC Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 133

Junior Engineer (Civil) - 68

Junior Engineer (Electrical) - 34

Junior Engineer (Mechanical) - 31

NHPC JE Salary:

Rs. 29,600 - 1,19,500 (IDA)

NHPC JE Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Junior Engineer (Civil) - Full-time regular Diploma in Civil Engineering from Govt/ Govt recognized Institutes with minimum 60% marks or equivalent grade. Higher technical qualification like B.Tech/B.E. without the essential qualification i.e. full time regular Diploma is not eligible/ allowed.

Junior Engineer (Electrical) - Full-time regular Diploma in Electrical Engineering from Govt/ Govt recognized Institutes with minimum 60% marks or equivalent grade. Higher technical qualification like B.Tech/B.E. without the essential qualification i.e. full time regular Diploma is not eligible/ allowed.

Junior Engineer (Mechanical) - Full-time regular Diploma in Mechanical Engineering from Govt/ Govt recognized Institutes with minimum 60% marks or equivalent grade. Higher technical qualification like B.Tech/B.E. without the essential qualification i.e. full time regular Diploma is not eligible/ allowed.

NHPC JE Age Limit:

30 years

Selection Criteria for NHPC JE Posts

The selection will be done on the basis of a Computer Based Online Test. Based on the merit of the Online Test, the final selected candidates will be offered “Offer of Appointment”.

How to apply for NHPC Recruitment 2022 ?

Interested candidates can apply online by following steps:

Step -1: Visit the official website - www.nhpcindia.com & apply through the online application portal available in the section” Career”. A candidate must possess valid E-mail id and mobile number which shall be active throughout the process as required for any further notification

Step-2: Read all instructions given on the website.

Step-3: Fill out the Online application form with relevant details and submit it.

Step-4: Upload scanned copies of necessary documents.

Step-5: Upload the latest photograph and signature as per instructions given in the online application portal.

Step-6: Take the printout of the registration slip/form generated by the system for future reference

NHPC JE Application Fee:

General, EWS & OBC (NCL) category – Rs. 295/-

SC/ST/PwBD/Ex-Serviceman category – No Fee

NHPC JE Notification Download