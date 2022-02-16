NIACL AO Interview Admit Card 2022 To Release on Feb 21 for Administrative Officer Post @newindia.co.in, Check Schedule

New India Assurance Company Limited (NIACL) has released short notification regarding the Admit Card/Interview Schedule for the Administrative Officers post on its official website @newindia.co.in. Check How to download NIACL AO Admit Card details below here.

How to Download NIACL AO Interview Admit Card/Interview Schedule 2022 Update

Go to the official website i.e. newindia.co.in Click on 'Recruitment' Tab Now, click on 'SCHEDULE OF INTERVIEWS OF PROVISIONALLY SHORT LISTED CANDIDATES- RECRUITMENT OF ADMINISTRATIVE OFFICER (SCALE -I) (GENERALISTS) - 2021 ' on the home page. You will get the NIACL AO Interview Admit Card/Interview Schedule 2022 Update in a new window. Download NIACL AO Interview Admit Card/Interview Schedule 2022 Update and save the same for future reference.

The shortlisted candidates should note that they will be able to download interview call letters (bearing details of interview venue) from the Recruitment Section of Company’s website tentatively from 21.02.2022 onwards.

In a bid to download the NIACL AO Interview Admit Card, candidates will have to provide their login credentials including registration number/roll number and password or date of birth .

You can download the NIACL AO Interview Admit Card/Interview Schedule 2022 Update directly from the link given below.