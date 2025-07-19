NICL AO 2025 Exam Tomorrow, Check Exam Pattern, Marking Scheme, Shift Timings, Guidelines

The NICL AO Phase 1 exam is all set to be conducted on July 20, 2025. Thousands of aspirants are expected to participate in this online exam, competing for 266 vacancies. With less than 24 hours left, candidates should be familiar with exam timings, paper pattern, exam day guidelines, and documents required in the test centre. They should adhere to the NICL AO exam day guidelines in order to maintain decorum in the exam hall. To help, we have discussed NICL AO shift timings, important rules, and other details on this page.
NICL AO Exam Day Guidelines
The NICL AO exam is scheduled for July 20, 2025, and the overall exam duration is 60 minutes. Aspirants should be present at the exam venue for approximately 120 minutes to complete all the exam-related formalities on time. Aspirants must follow the NICL AO exam day guidelines to ensure a hassle-free exam experience. The list of important instructions is as follows:
- Candidates should carefully check the reporting time and exam centre address specified in their respective call letters.Reach the NICL AO exam centre as per the reporting time, as latecomers will not be allowed.
- It is mandatory to carry the hard copy of the admit card along with your recent passport-size photograph duly pasted on it.
- Items like calculators (separate or with a watch), books, notebooks/written notes, cell phones (with or without camera facility) or any other electronic device are strictly prohibited during the examination.
- Aspirants should compulsorily bring a valid Photo identity proof in original and a photocopy of the same ID proof. The list of valid Photo ID proof include e PAN Card/Passport/Driving License/Voter’s Card with photograph/ Bank Passbook with photograph/Photo Identity proof issued by a Gazetted Officer on official letterhead /Photo Identity proof issued by a People’s Representative on official letterhead/Valid recent Identity Card issued by a recognised College/ University/Aadhaar Card/E-Aadhaar Card with a photograph/Employee ID/Bar Council Identity card with photograph..
- Candidates should carry a ball-point pen. However, a sheet of paper shall be provided for the rough work.
- Aspirants must note that violation of any rules may lead to the disqualification of their candidature.
Also, read:
|NICL AO Syllabus
|NICL AO Previous Year Cut Off
|NICL AO Salary
|NICL AO Apply Online
NICL AO Admit Card 2025
NICL have released the AO Admit Card 2025 on the official website. It can be accessed using the valid Registration Number/Roll Number and Password/DOB in the login portal. Here are the steps to access the NICL AO Admit Card 2025 without any hassles.
- Go to the official NICL website.
- On the homepage, click the “Recruitment” tab.
- Now, click “RECRUITMENT OF ADMINISTRATIVE OFFICERS (GENERALISTS & SPECIALISTS) 2024-25” and then click “Click here to Download Call Letter”.
- Next, enter the valid Registration Number/Roll Number and Password/DOB in the login portal.
- The admit card will be displayed on the screen.
- Download or print the copies of the call letter for future reference.
NICL AO Exam Pattern 2025
The NICL AO prelims exam will be conducted online. It comprises 100 objective-type questions for 100 marks. The overall exam duration shall be 60 minutes with a sectional time limit. As per the marking scheme, each question carries 1 mark, and a negative marking of 1/4th mark shall be applicable for every incorrect answer. Check the detailed NICL AO exam pattern for the prelims exam given below.
|
Subjects
|
Number of Questions
|
Maximum Marks
|
Version
|
Duration for each test/section (Separately timed)
|
English Language
|
30
|
30
|
English
|
20 Minutes
|
Reasoning Ability
|
35
|
35
|
English & Hindi
|
20 Minutes
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
35
|
35
|
English & Hindi
|
20 Minutes
|
Total
|
100
|
100
|
-
|
60 Minutes
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation