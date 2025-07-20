NICL AO Expected Cut Off 2025: Category-wise Prelims Cut Off for All Posts

NICL AO Expected Cut Off 2025: The National Insurance Company Limited (NICL) is expected to release the NICL AO 2025 cut-off marks soon for the Administrative Officer (Prelims) Exam conducted on July 20. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check the expected cut-off marks to assess their chances of qualifying. These NICL AO expected cut-off marks have been estimated based on various factors such as the exam's difficulty level, number of candidates appeared, previous year trends, and the total number of vacancies. Based on these considerations, the cut-off for the General (UR) category is estimated to range between 77 and 81, while for the SC category, it is expected to fall between 72 and 76.

NICL AO Expected Cut Off 2025

NICL AO Cut Off is crucial for candidates who appeared in the Administrative Officer Exam, as it determines their eligibility for the next stage. Although the official cut-off marks have not been released yet, we have provided the expected cut-off marks to give candidates a general idea. However, it is important to note that these are tentative figures and may differ from the official cut-off released by the authorities.