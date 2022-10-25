NIELIT NIC Recruitment 2022 for Scientist Posts @nielit.gov.in, Earn Upto 2 Lakhs

NIELIT NIC Recruitment 2022: National Informatics Centre Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT) has published the notification of 127 Scientist-F, Scientist – E, Scientist -D and Scientist-C on behalf of NIC. Check How to Apply, Salary, Eligibility and Other Details.

NIELIT NIC Recruitment 2022: National Informatics Centre Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT) and National Informatics Centre (NIC) released the latest a for the recruiting 127 Scientist-F, Scientist – E, Scientist -D and Scientist-C.

Eligible and interested candidates can check the important dates, vacancy break up, qualifications, experience, salary and other details below:

NIELIT NIC Scientist Notification Download

NIELIT NIC Scientist Online Application Link

NIELIT NIC Scientist Vacancy Details

Scientist-C - 112 Posts

Scientist -D - 12 Posts

Scientist – E - 1 Post

Scientist-F - 2 Posts

NIELIT NIC Scientist Salary

The Last Date for Submitting an application is 21 November 2022

Scientist-C - Rs. 67700 – 208700

Scientist -D - Rs. 78800 – 209200

Scientist – E - Rs. 123100 –215900

Scientist-F - Rs. 131100 – 216600

Eligibility Criteria for NIELIT NIC Scientist Posts

Educational Qualification:

Bachelor's Degree in Engineering OR Bachelor Degree in Technology (Bachelor in Engineering or Bachelor in Technology) OR Department of Electronics and Accreditation of Computer Course B-Level OR Associate member of Institute of Engineers OR Graduate Institute of Electronics and Telecommunication Engineers OR Master’s Degree in Science (MSc) OR Master Degree in Computer Application OR Master’s Degree in Engineering OR Technology (ME or M-Tech) OR Master’s Degree in Philosophy (MPhil) in the field as mentioned below:

Field (Single or in combination): Physics, Applied Physics, Electronics, Electronics and Communication, Electronics and Telecommunication, Radio Physics and Electronics, Chemistry, Applied Chemistry, Materials Science, Environmental Science, Computer Sciences, Computer Science and Engineering, Computer Engineering, Computer, Communication, Computer and Networking Security, Computer Application, Software Engineering, Software System, Information Technology, Information Technology Management, Informatics, Computer Management, Cyber Law, Bio-informatics, Remote Sensing, Geographical Information Systems (GIS), Geography, Mathematics, Applied Mathematics, Operations Research, Total Quality Management, Statistics, Computational Linguistics, Information Science, Information Science and Engineering, Electrical, Mechanical, Civil, Production, Industrial Electronics, Instrumentation, Electronics and Instrumentation, Power Electronics, Design

Experience:

Scientist-C - 4 years

Scientist-D - 8 years

Scientist-E - 12 years

Scientist-F - 18 years Research or Development in Industrial and Academic institutions or Science and Technology organizations or in both. 05 years’ experience of evolving, managing and directing major Programmes under any branch of Sciences. Published research work of high standard.

Selection Process for NIELIT NIC Scientist Recruitment 2022

The selection for the post of Scientist-E and Scientist-F will be done on the basis of:

Evaluation of the academic records Personal interaction/interview.

The selection for the post of Scientist-C and Scientist-D will be done on the basis of:

Exam Evaluation of the academic records Personal interaction/interview.

How to Apply NIELIT NIC Scientist Recruitment 2022 ?

The candidates can apply at https://www.calicut.nielit.in/nic21 in three stages:

STEP 1: Registration with Email id

STEP 2: Submission of Application details.

STEP 3: Payment of Application fee online

Application Fee:

Rs.800/-

No Fee for SC/ST/ PWD/ Women candidates