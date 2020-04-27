NIELIT Recruitment 2020, Apply Online for Data Analyst & Project Coordinator Posts

NIELIT Recruitment 2020: National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT) has published the recruitment notification for the post of Data Analyst & Project Coordinator. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts in the prescribed format on or before 11 May 2020. Candidates are advised to go through these details carefully for determining their eligibility before applying separately for each post.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of online application: 11 May 2020

NIELIT Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Data Analyst - 2 Posts

Project Coordinator - 5 Posts

NIELIT Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification and Experience:

Data Analyst - Master’s Degree in Technology/ Engineering (M.Tech/ ME) in Electronics& Communication/ IT/ Computers/ Computer Science from a recognized University or institution with minimum 60% marks or B.E/ B.Tech in Electronics and Communication/IT/Computers/Computer Science or Master in Computer Application from a recognized University or institution with minimum 60% marks. Minimum 6 years’ experience in case of Post Graduate Degree holders and 8 years’ experience in case of Graduate Degree holder

Scientific/ Technical Assistant - ‘A’ – Master’s Degree in Technology/ Engineering (M.Tech/ ME) in Electronics& Communication/ IT/ Computers/ Computer Science from a recognized University or institution with minimum 60% marks.or B.E/ B.Tech in Electronics and Communication/IT/Computers/Computer Science or Master in Computer Application from a recognized University or institution with minimum 60% mark. Minimum 6 years’ experience in case of Post Graduate Degree holders and 8 years’ experience in case of Graduate Degree holders in the field of e-Governance applications

NIELIT Recruitment 2020 Pay Scale

Scientist-‘B’ – Rs 80000/-

Scientific/ Technical Assistant - ‘A’ – Rs 75000/-

NIELIT Recruitment 2020 Official Notification PDF Here

Online Application

How to Apply for NIELIT Recruitment 2020 ?

Candidates can apply for the posts through online mode on nielit.gov.in/chandigarh. on or before 11 May 2020

NIELIT Recruitment 2020 Application Fee

General/OBC – Rs. 500/-

SC/ST/ PWD/ Women candidates- Rs. 250/-