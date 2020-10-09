NIELIT Admit Card 2020 for Technical Assistant/ Scientist on 15 October @calicut.nielit.in, Check NIC Exam Call Letter Updates Here

National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT) has published a latest notification for NIELIT Technical Assistant/ Scientist Admit Card. As per the notice, the admit card of written exam will be released on 15 October 2020 (Thursday) instead of first week of October.

All candidates who have applied for NIELIT Recruitment 2020 can download their NIELI Admit Card from the official website calicut.nielit.in, once released.

NIELIT Scientist Exam and NIELIT Scientific Technical Assistant Exam are scheduled to be held on 07 November 2020. The exam for the post of Scientist ‘B’ will be conducted from 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM and for the post of Scientific Technical Assistant ‘A’ from 3 PM to 6 PM. The reporting time for the candidates is 8 AM and 1:30 AM respectively.

The question paper for the written examination will consists of 65% questions from Technical Area and 35% from Generic Area. Every question will carry 1(one) mark and there will be negative marking of 0.25 mark for each wrong answer.



The minimum percentage to qualify in NIELIT Written Exam is 50% for General/EWS, 40% for OBC, 30% for the SC/ST/PWD categories.

NIELIT Scientist Exam Pattern:

Section Syllabus No. of Questions Time

Generic Logical Reasoning, Analytical Reasoning Capabilities, Quantitative and Qualitative abilities, General Aptitude 42

3 hours

Technical (Computer Science) Probability, Statistics and Combinatorics, Digital Logic, Computer Organization and Architecture,Electrical Engineering, Analog and Digital Communication, Programming and Data Structures, Algorithms, Compiler Design, Operating System, Databases, Information Systems and Software Engineering,Computer Networks,Web Technologies, Cyber Security and Emerging Technologies,Cloud Technology 78

Total 120

NIELIT Technical Assistant Exam Pattern

Section Syllabus No. of Questions Time

Generic Logical Reasoning, Analytical Reasoning Capabilities, Quantitative and Qualitative abilities, General Aptitude 42

3 hours

Technical (Computer Science) Probability and Statistics, Digital Computer Principles ,Computer Organization and Architecture, Programming and Data Structures,Object Oriented Programming, Algorithms, Databases, Information Systems and Software Engineering,Computer Networks,Web Technologies 78

Total 120

NIELIT Selection Process:

The final selection of eligible candidates for appointment to the post of Scientist ‘B’ will be based on the combined performance of the candidates both in the written examination and in interview and verification of documents submitted by the candidates. The final selection of eligible candidates for appointment to the post of Scientific/Technical Assistant–‘A’ will be based on the merit position arrived from the performance of the candidates in the written examination, reservation policy and verification of documents submitted by the candidates.

The recruitment is being done to fill up 495 vacancies of Scientific & Technical Posts in National Informatics Centre (NIC). The candidates are advised to keep a track on the official website for admit card and exam latest updates.

