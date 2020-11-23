NMAT Exam Eligibility Criteria 2020 - Know Qualification, Age Limit and Attempts

NMAT exam eligibility criteria is the most important aspect for the candidates willing to appear in the NMAT 2020 exam. NMAT eligibility criteria will help you understand the rules or conditions which are set in order to ascertain the minimum qualification of the candidates who can appear for the NMAT exam. This is the first level of elimination before you aim to get admission in NMIMS and other alike colleges. NMAT eligibility criteria is a set og guidelines set up by the governing body/institute for holding an exam and that describe characteristics that must be shared by all participants. For NMAT exam these guidelines are set by NMIMS and these are mandatory to follow. Candidates not meeting these requirements must not apply for the exam or else their registration will be cancelled at a later stage.

Why read NMAT eligibility criteria?

It is important to know the eligibility criteria before the exam in order to know whether you are fit to appear in the exam or not. In case you appear for the exam and realize/discover at the later stage that your qualifications did not match the minimum expected level then it can cause disappointment. It also helps the aspirants understand the expected level of education and alma mater which will render them suitable to appear for the exam.

NMAT Eligibility Criteria 2020

The NMAT 2020 MBA entrance examination is a gateway to admissions in NMIMS MBA programs across its centers. This is the basic eligibility criteria that defines your eligibility to appear in the NMAT exam and not the eligibility to seek admission in the college. After the NMAT exam, each college/institute will apply their seperate eligibility criteria to assess whether you are eligible for admission or not. In order to apply to various MBA institutes that accept NMAT scores, you need to check their respective admission policy. All interested NMAT aspirants must check the eligibility before applying for the NMAT Exam. Familiarity with eligibility criteria of NMAT exam is the first step to ensure you have cleared the preliminary requirements to get admission into the institutes that accept NMAT scores. Read on to find out the details of eligibility criteria to appear in appear in NMAT 2020.

Eligibility Criteria of NMAT exam is as under:



COURSE QUALIFICATION PERCENTAGE Eligibility For MBA / MBA Banking / MBA Capital Markets / MBA E&FB / MBA HR Full Time Bachelor’s Degree (10+2+3) in any discipline Minimum 50% marks in aggregate in the first attempt Eligibility For MBA Pharmaceuticals Management Full Time Bachelor’s Degree (10+2+3) Pharmacy, Science, Life Sciences, Medical Doctors MBBS, BDS, BE/B. Tech. (Bio-Tech/Bio-Medical), BHMS, BAMS, B. Sc and M. Sc in Biotechnology Minimum 50% marks in aggregate in the first attempt.

About NMAT 2020

NMAT MBA entrance exam is conducted by GMAC annually. This year, NMAT Exam commeces from November 4, 2020, onwards and the exam window shall remain open till January 30, 2020. The registration for NMAT 2020 begins from 14th September 2020 and eligible candidates can start applying and scheduling their exams. Due to the COVID19 pendamic, the exam got delayed. This year, candidates can appear for the NMAT exam either by visiting the NMAT test centers or from their Home (IBT mode) depending upon their convinience. NMAT 2020 exam is a gateway to admissions into MBA programs conducted by NMIMS University across its various campuses.

