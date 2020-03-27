NMAT by GMAC 2020 Registration dates announced at nmat.org.in | Check NMAT Application Fee

NMAT by GMAC 2020 Registration: The NMAT by GMAC has announced the registration schedule for the NMAT 2020 exam. Candidates willing to seek admission in NMIMS, Mumbai need to apply for the NMAT exam from 2nd July 2020 onwards. The registration window will open at the official website i.e. nmat.org.in for the applicants. NMAT 2020 registration can be done in online format only.
The NMAT Registration is expected to close on 5th October 2020 and the NMAT exam taking window will open from 6th October onwards. Find oui important details about the NMAT 2020 registration in this article as mentioned below:
But before you apply for the MBA Entrance exam, read the instructions carefully to understand how to apply online on the official website. NMAT registration can be done via online mode only. There are no offline registrations for the exam. Follow the steps mentioned as under to apply for the national level MBA entrance exam.
Read them and get registered smoothly:
NMAT Registration 2020
NMAT forms can be filled through online mode only. A test taker must visit official website of the exam conducting body from 9:00 am (IST) from July 2, 2020, onwards.
1. Fill in the required details and schedule the test on your preferred date, time slot and Test Centre only if seats are available.
2. Remember that "First come First serve" principle applies to both registration and scheduling. This means earlier one registers and makes payment, the earlier will be able to schedule the test.
3. Make payment for the application and then submit the registration form.
4. Even after submitting the form, applicants will be able to edit only certain section like School Preference and Communication Preferences in their registration form
NMAT 2020 Registration: Direct Link of NMAT Application form
Mode of Payment for NMAT 2020
Aspirants can make payment via any of the below mentioned modes:
NMAT 2020: Registration Fee
GMAC has kept the exam registration fee same as previous year. With no changes in the NMAT by GMAC registration fee, applicants need to pay Rs. 2,000 + applicable taxes for early registration, whereas for late registrations, NMAT by GMAC has decided the application fee of Rs. 2,500 + applicable taxes. Interested candidates can make payment via any of the below mention modes:
1. Visa
2. MasterCard
3. American Express
4. Debit Card
5. Net Banking
6. Diners Club
7. Mobile Wallets
|NMAT 2020 Exam Event
|NMAT Application Fee (INR)
|Early Registration
|2000 + applicable taxes
|Late Registration
|2500 + applicable taxes
|NMAT Exam Retake
|2000 + applicable taxes
|NMAT Exam Rescheduling
|1100 + applicable taxes
Why appear for NMAT 2020?
For all the candidates appearing for the NMAT exam, there is one USP which makes NMAT stand out from the other usual MBA entrance tests. Any test taker can take the NMAT by GMAC™ up to a maximum 3 times during the 75-day testing window. And as a matter of fact, the best score out of all the three performances will be considered for the final selection to grant admission in institutes accepting NMAT scores.
NMAT by GMAC 2020: Important Dates
Here are the important exam events related to NMAT exam for your reference:
For more information about NMAT 2020, keep visiting mba.jagranjosh.com. You can also subscribe with us to receive our weekly newsletter and get access to all the latest information about the MBA exams and latest happenings.
