NMAT 2020 - Test-Day Preparation Strategy | Expert Speak | Alok Bansal

NMAT is a unique MBA entrance exam that requires special preparation and attention from aspirants. With the unique examination pattern and format, it is natural for candidates to have ‘exam day jitters’ before appearing for NMAT 2020. Add to that, the fierce competition of being pinned against the best MBA aspirants vying for a very few seats on offer at NMIMS, the NMAT Test Day is sure to be full of anxiety for the aspirants. To help candidates overcome the NMAT 2020 test-day anxiety, our expert Mr. Alok Bansal shares some effective tips to manage the exam day stress and be ready to appear for the NMAT by GMAC MBA entrance exam. Find out tips to avoid the last-minute rush and come out with flying colors of success. NMAT by GMAC - The Test-Day Strategy Here are effective NMAT test-day strategies that candidates must keep in mind to avoid the last minute rush. Take all three attempts seriously As per Mr. Alok Bansal, candidates must take every attempt of the NMAT by GMAC exam seriously. Knowing that the exam allows for three attempts, aspirants should not take any of the attempts casually. Go with a mindset that I have to score 210+ in the very first attempt and aim for more in further attempts. Also Read: NMAT by GMAC 2020 Registration Chase your goal with focus For an NMAT 2020 aspirant, the goal is to score at least 210+ to get a seat in NMIMS, XIMB or similar MBA institutes. Therefore, while preparing, focus on the goal to fetch 210+ percentile in NMAT by GMAC exam and you will be able to do it. Do an Mock Online Test It is a very important tip which aspirants should follow to score a high percentile in the NMAT exam. Take an online practice test (mock test) to judge exactly where you are today? Find out your efficiency with which you can attempt the exam and solve the paper in the similar ecosystem as to when you will sit for the exam on the D-day. Once you will appear for the Mock-exam, it would act as a reality check about your performance in the NMAT exam on the D-day. Carry all Mandatory Documents to Test-Center we saw last year also, went to an exam centre saying, I did not have the admit card or I did not have my authentication or my ID Card, that’s not the good thing to do. Please read the instructions very carefully, instructions are clearly laid out. For an example, instruction say that please take a printout of your admit card along with approved ID Card. Whether it is Aadhar Card or Passport, please carry those documents to the exam centre. Reach 15-30 Minutes before the exam has to began, because you have to be comfortable with that and you should be comfortable with the system, do that The test taker taking test at test centres in India will be required to carry the Admit card, confirmation e-mail (can be shown on mobile device or taken as a printout), two valid (non – expired and in original) IDs – one photo ID and another signature ID from the list below : Either of 1 Photo ID (that shows name and photo of the test-taker): Passport issued by the Government of India

PAN Card issued by the Government of India

Voter's ID Card

UID/Aadhaar Card Either of 1 Signature ID (that shows name and signature of the test-taker) Passport issued by the Government of India

PAN Card issued by the Government of India

Debit/Credit Card

Driving license

NMAT Admit Card

Photocopy of the Primary ID for submission at the Test centre.

Copy of Xth class certificate in case there is mismatch in the name between Xth class certificate and Test taker ID. Following IDs will not be accepted on the NMAT test day: Photocopies (attested or otherwise)

Notarised copies

Learner’s driving license Candidates taking test at international test centres must carry following documents on test-day: Confirmation email (can be shown on mobile or taken as a printout)

NMAT Admit Card

Original passport (valid and non-expired) and a photocopy of the passport Candidates unable to produce the above forms of valid ID, Admit Card or confirmation email will not be allowed to appear for the NMAT exam and will also not get the refund of the NMAT application fee. Read the Exam Instructions Carefully Candidates are advised to carefully read the instructions mentioned on the screen before attempting the NMAT test. Aspirants can choose whichever section they wish to attempt first. Unlike CAT exam, where the sections are clearly demarcated and fixed and switching between the sections is not allowed, in NMAT exam test-takers can pick up sections as per their choice. Divide your time carefully, which would happen only if you practice on a test before-hand. Remember that for each section, a sectional-time limit is allotted. For Quant section, 60 minutes are allocated, for language skills there are 22 minutes and for logical reasoning candidates would get 38 minutes. There is no negative marking in the exam. Therefore, you can attempt all the questions to maximize score in the exam without having to worry about the negative marking taking toll on your percentile. Go with Confidence On the test day, prepare yourself mentally and go with a positive mindset. Tell yourself that you are going to score pretty well. Self-motivation enhances confidence and you will surely score of exceed 210 in the NMAT exam. All the best for your exam!