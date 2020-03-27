NMAT 2020 Important Dates announced | Check NMAT by GMAC exam schedule

NMAT Exam Updates: NMAT by GMAC 2020 exam schedule have been released for the MBA entrance exam aspirants. NMAT 2020 exam is conducted for admission to leading B-schools such as NMIMS, Mumbai and 20 other participating B-schools. NMAT 2020 important dates and exam schedule is announced by the Graduate Management Admission Council i.e. GMAC. Unlike many MBA entrance exams, NMAT by GMAC is conducted over a 75 day exam window. This year, the NMAT Exam window will open on 6th October 2020 and will continue until 19th December 2020, just like the previous year.

Considering the change in the exam format, it is important for MBA aspirants to keep track of the important dates and exam events related to NMAT 2020. To help aspirants do so, we have listed down the key exam events and dates below:

NMAT 2020: Important Dates and Exam Schedule



NMAT Exam Schedule and Important Dates has been announced by the Graduate Management Admission Council as part of the official notification for the MBA entrance exam. As per the notification, the NMAT exam will be conducted over a 75 day period, during which candidates will be able to schedule and appear for the test as per their convenience. The detailed NMAT 2020 exam schedule can be found below:

NMAT 2020 Exam Schedule – Important Dates NMAT Event Commences Ends Registration July 02, 2020 October 05, 2020 Scheduling July 02, 2020 October 18, 2020 Late Registration October 06, 2020 October 16, 2020 Registration - Retake October 07, 2020 December 16, 2020 Re-scheduling July 02, 2020 December 16, 2020 Re-take Scheduling October 07, 2020 December 16, 2020 Exam Delivery October 06, 2020 December 19, 2020 Results Submission 3rd week of January, 2021 Final Announcement of results March 31, 2021

NMAT 2020: Key Exam Events & Schedule

NMAT Important Dates are very important for the MBA aspirants as they allow them to keep track of key exam events and take the necessary action in accordance with it. The NMAT by GMAC exam is a unique exam that is conducted over a period of time and the majority of exam events are also held over a period of time to facilitate easy access to the MBA aspirants. The key NMAT exam events have been listed and discussed below:

NMAT 2020 Registration Process

The NMAT 2020 registration window is open for the candidates. You can start getting registered for the NMAT exam from 2nd July 2020 onwards. MBA aspirants will have 3 month registration period during which they can apply for the MBA entrance exam. The NMAT exam registration process is an online process which is to be completed online on the official website i.e. www.nmat.org.in. Candidates must ensure that they qualify the eligibility criteria announced as part of the notification before registering for the NMAT exam to avoid disqualification. The late registration period for NMAT 2020 exam commences on 6th October 2020 and will end on 16th October, 2020.

NMAT 2020 Admit Card Release

MBA aspirants who successfully complete the online registration process for NMAT 2020 can download their admit cards online. GMAC makes the NMAT admit cards available to the candidates immediately following the successful registration. Candidates can download NMAT 2020 admit cards online from the official website. To download the NMAT Admit card candidates will to enter their registration details on the website. NMAT admit card is a mandatory document required, without which candidates will not be allowed inside the examination hall. Along with the NMAT admit cards, candidates also have to carry two photo identity proofs to the exam centre.

NMAT 2020 Exam Scheduling Period

NMAT Exam Scheduling Period starts from 2nd July 2020 and will continue till 18th October 2020. During this period, candidates will be able to schedule their MBA entrance exam as per their convenience. Similarly, the late rescheduling period is from October 6th, 2020 to October 16, 2020.

NMAT Eligibility Criteria

NMAT 2020 Exam Period

The NMAT Exam Period extends for 75 days beginning from 6th October 2020 to 19th December 2020. The Exam is conducted over the period of almost three months to allow candidates to appear for the test as per their convenience. Candidates must keep in mind that GMAC gives candidates the unique opportunity to take the NMAT 2020 exam thrice during the exam period. In order to re-appear or retake the exam, candidates have to re-register themselves between October 07, 2020 and 16th December 2020.

NMAT 2020 Exam Result Date

The NMAT Exam Results are expected to be announced during the third week of January 2021. Although the final date for NMAT exam result is yet to be announced, the general trend of last few years suggests that it be declared in January 3rd Week. The last date to download NMAT 2020 scorecard is 31st March 2021.

NMAT 2020 Admission Process

After the declaration of NMAT 2020 results, the MBA admission process at different participating institutes and colleges accepting NMAT score will begin. The admission process will involve shortlisting and screening of the students through further rounds of Group Discussion, Personal Interview and Written Ability Test. Respective B-schools will declare the NMAT 2020 cutoffs and other MBA admission criteria guidelines after the declaration of results.

