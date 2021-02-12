NMAT 2021: Top B-schools that accept NMAT score, NMAT expected cut-off

NMAT by GMAC 2021 - Appearing for the NMAT exam this year? Well then, you have every reason to be cheerful when it comes to pursuing a career in the domain of management. NMAT by GMAC exam is a gateway to some top B-schools of Maharashtra and the top in the list is NMIMS, Mumbai that is known for being one of the top 10 leading B-Schools of India offering MBA courses/programmes for the MBA aspirants.

GMAC conducts NMAT exam that is a national level MBA entrance exam whose score is accepted by 18 MBA/PGDM Institutes across India. Therefore, candidates appearing for other MBA entrance exams must also add NMAT exam in their list as it offers an opportunity to seek admission in other top B-schools such as TAPMI, Xavier University, SPJIMR, among others.

As an NMAT aspirant, it is important for you to be aware of the institutes that accept NMAT scores so that when the result is out, you can apply for the right institute depending upon the NMAT score, course availability and the location where the college is situated. In addition, we have also provided the list of courses offered by each institute.

Apart from the institute and the courses offered by them, another important aspect is to understand the admission policy and criteria of each institutes motioned below. NMAT defines the eligibility criteria for the candidates who are eligible to appear in the exam. However, each institute defines distinct admission policy which you must adhere to in order to be eligible to get admission. To get admission in the B-school, candidates have to clear the cut-off set by the admission committee.

NMAT 2021 - List of top B-schools

Here, is a list of top institutes/colleges which accept NMAT Score. Read on to find out the list of top colleges accepting NMAT score, courses offered by them, and expected cut-off of each college:

Institute/ College Course Offered Expected Cut-off SVKM's Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies MBA Actuarial Science Banking Management Capital Markets Pharmaceutical Management Human Resource Management 95 NMIMS Bangalore Campus PGDM 90 NMIMS Hyderabad Campus PGDM 90 ICFAI Business School (IBS) MBA 75 XIM Bhubaneswar MBA 90 SRM University, Chennai MBA 80 BML Munjal University MBA VIT University MBA 85 Shiv Nadar University MBA 70+ Alliance University MBA 70+ Mody University MBA 60 Thapar School of Management MBA 65+ Woxsen School of Business Management PGDM 70 Amity University MBA 65 Chitkara University MBA 65 University of Petroleum & Energy Studies (UPES), Dehradun MBA 65 Hyderabad Business School, GITAM University MBA 65+

Campus of NMIMS University

NMIMS, one of the most sought after institute among the NMAT aspirants, has its campuses located in Navi Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Indore. Candidates can seek admission to PGDM courses run by the institutes by following the admission guidelines of the university. All institutes under NMIMS University, shortlist candidates on the basis of written test followed by GD and PI round. So be prepared to appear in all the rounds before grabbing a seat in one of the best MBA institutes in India.

Also Read: About NMAT Exam Eligibility Criteria – Click Here

Also Read: About NMAT Exam Syllabus – Click Here

Also Read: About NMAT Test Centers – Click Here

Also Read: About NMAT Exam Pattern – Click Here

Also Read: About NMAT Exam Registration Process – Click Here

Also Read: About NMAT Exam Important Dates – Click Here

Also Read: About NMAT List of Participating Institutes – Click Here

Also Read: About NMAT Selection Process – Click Here

For more information about NMAT exam, keep visiting MBA section of jagranjosh.com.