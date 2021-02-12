NMAT 2021: Top B-schools that accept NMAT score, NMAT expected cut-off
NMAT exam is conducted by Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC) for the MBA aspirants seeking admission in various MBA courses/programmes. Here is a list of institutes that accept NMAT scores. Read on to find out which institute will become your destination to pursue MBA degree!
NMAT by GMAC 2021 - Appearing for the NMAT exam this year? Well then, you have every reason to be cheerful when it comes to pursuing a career in the domain of management. NMAT by GMAC exam is a gateway to some top B-schools of Maharashtra and the top in the list is NMIMS, Mumbai that is known for being one of the top 10 leading B-Schools of India offering MBA courses/programmes for the MBA aspirants.
GMAC conducts NMAT exam that is a national level MBA entrance exam whose score is accepted by 18 MBA/PGDM Institutes across India. Therefore, candidates appearing for other MBA entrance exams must also add NMAT exam in their list as it offers an opportunity to seek admission in other top B-schools such as TAPMI, Xavier University, SPJIMR, among others.
As an NMAT aspirant, it is important for you to be aware of the institutes that accept NMAT scores so that when the result is out, you can apply for the right institute depending upon the NMAT score, course availability and the location where the college is situated. In addition, we have also provided the list of courses offered by each institute.
Apart from the institute and the courses offered by them, another important aspect is to understand the admission policy and criteria of each institutes motioned below. NMAT defines the eligibility criteria for the candidates who are eligible to appear in the exam. However, each institute defines distinct admission policy which you must adhere to in order to be eligible to get admission. To get admission in the B-school, candidates have to clear the cut-off set by the admission committee.
NMAT 2021 - List of top B-schools
Here, is a list of top institutes/colleges which accept NMAT Score. Read on to find out the list of top colleges accepting NMAT score, courses offered by them, and expected cut-off of each college:
|
Institute/ College
|
Course Offered
|
Expected Cut-off
|
SVKM's Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies
|
MBA
Actuarial Science
Banking Management
Capital Markets
Pharmaceutical Management
Human Resource Management
|
95
|
NMIMS Bangalore Campus
|
PGDM
|
90
|
NMIMS Hyderabad Campus
|
PGDM
|
90
|
ICFAI Business School (IBS)
|
MBA
|
75
|
XIM Bhubaneswar
|
MBA
|
90
|
SRM University, Chennai
|
MBA
|
80
|
BML Munjal University
|
MBA
|
|
VIT University
|
MBA
|
85
|
Shiv Nadar University
|
MBA
|
70+
|
Alliance University
|
MBA
|
70+
|
Mody University
|
MBA
|
60
|
Thapar School of Management
|
MBA
|
65+
|
Woxsen School of Business Management
|
PGDM
|
70
|
Amity University
|
MBA
|
65
|
Chitkara University
|
MBA
|
65
|
University of Petroleum & Energy Studies (UPES), Dehradun
|
MBA
|
65
|
Hyderabad Business School, GITAM University
|
MBA
|
65+
Campus of NMIMS University
NMIMS, one of the most sought after institute among the NMAT aspirants, has its campuses located in Navi Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Indore. Candidates can seek admission to PGDM courses run by the institutes by following the admission guidelines of the university. All institutes under NMIMS University, shortlist candidates on the basis of written test followed by GD and PI round. So be prepared to appear in all the rounds before grabbing a seat in one of the best MBA institutes in India.
