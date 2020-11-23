NMAT by GMAC Test Centers 2020 - Updated list of Domestic and International Test centers

NMAT by GMAC Test Centres have been announced by the Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC) for candidates preparing to appear in NMAT 2020 MBA entrance exam. This year, NMAT exam will be organised at 66 test centers across 52 cities in India and at 4 international test centers. The cities in which candidates can apply for the NMAT by GMAC exam are mentioned in this article. The NMAT exam centers have been divided on the basis of the zones.

NMAT by GMAC Test centers in each Zone

GMAC has allocated the NMAT test centers in each zone for the convenience of the exam aspirants. The zone-wise bifurcation helps the candidates easily identify the test centers in which they can apply.

NMAT by GMAC Test Zone Center NMAT Test Cities North 14 South 13 East 7 West 12 Central 6

Candidates can go through the list to select the right NMAT Test Exam Centres and NMAT test cities suited to their location.

NMAT by GMAC Domestic Test Centers

Here is a complete and updated list of NMAT by GMAC domestic test centers that have been allocated in each zone:

North Zone Agra Chandigarh Dehradun Allahabad Ghaziabad Gurgaon Delhi Faridabad Kanpur Noida Lucknow Jammu Patiala Varanasi West Zone Aurangabad Rajkot Ahmedabad Jaipur Jodhpur Kota Mumbai Nagpur Nasik Pune Vadodara Surat South Zone Bengaluru Chennai Kochi Hyderabad Manipal Mysore Tiruchirapalli Vellore Vizag Coimbatore Vijaywada Madurai Mangalore Central Zone Bhopal Indore Jabalpur Bhilai Raipur Gwalior East Zone Bhubaneswar Guwahati Jamshedpur Kolkata Patna Ranchi Shillong

NMAT by GMAC: International Test Centers

Here is a complete and updated list of NMAT by GMAC international test centers that have been allocated by GMAC in four countries:

Country NMAT by GMAC Test Location Nepal Kathmandu Bhutan Thimphu Bangladesh Dhaka Srilanka Colombo

How to choose NMAT Test Center?

The NMAT Test City or test center is to be selected by the candidate during the online application or registration window, which generally lasts for around 75 days. NMAT by GMAC gives candidates the option to select the time, date and venue or test center as per their preference. At the time of NMAT exam registration, the applicant will be asked to choose the location of their preference depending upon the availability at the designated test centers on the particular date and time slot.

For say, a candidate chooses to appear for the exam on October 20 at 4:00 p.m. Slot, at the Indore test center, then depending upon the time and availability, the center will be allocated. If the candidate wishes to appear at the Indore test center, then he/she might have to choose another date and time slot whichever is available at that test center.

How does NMAT by GMAC allocated test centers to the applicants?

NMAT by GMAC follows the policy of First come First Serve basis. The candidates who apply first will get the test center of their preference as against those who apply later. GMAC has installed the Pearson VUE system that automatically shows the availability of seats at the test center on real-time basis. After the candidate has applied for the exam at the preferred slot, within 24 hours of scheduling the NMAT test, the test taker will receive a confirmation e-mail stating the name and address of the test venue along with the date and time of the MBA entrance exam.

What should you do if you do not receive the confirmation?

If the applicant does not receive the confirmation within 24 hours of scheduling, he/she must contact Pearson VUE helpdesk soonest possible to ensure the confirmation is received. In case of unavailability of the seat at any particular NMAT Test center at the preferred slot, GMAC will assign a different test center to the candidate.

Reporting at the NMAT Test Center

Candidates appearing for the NMAT 2019 exam are advised to appear at the allocated test center at least 45 minutes prior to the scheduled time mentioned on their NMAT admit card.

Documents Required at the Test Center



On the day of the NMAT Exam, candidates must carry any one of the below-mentioned Photo identity proof at the test center:

1. Passport

2. PAN Card

3. Voter's ID CardUID/Aadhaar Card

Candidates must also carry their NMAT by GMAC™ Admit Card at the test center

Documents required at the International Test Center

1. Confirmation email (can be shown on mobile or as a hardcopy using a printout)

2. NMAT by GMAC™ Admit Card

3. Original passport (valid and non-expired) and a photocopy of the passport

