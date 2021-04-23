NMAT 2021 Exam Syllabus: List of section-wise Important Topics, Exam Structure, and Common FAQs

NMAT by GMAC exam is a popular MBA entrance exam which grants admission to some of the top colleges of Maharashtra. Candidates preparing for the NMAT 2021 exam, must therefore, gain a thorough understanding of the exam syllabus in order to prepare well for the exam. The NMAT by GMAC exam syllabus is designed by the exam conducting body to screen students that excel in the exam for admission to the top B-schools. In this article, you will get to know section-wise important topics that are expected in the exam, and an overview of the exam structure. In addition, we have also replied to some common FAQs that have been posted by the NMAT Exam aspirants.

So, here is all that you need to know about the NMAT Exam:

NMAT by GMAC Exam Structure: A General Overview

Candidates must note that the NMAT by GMAC Exam registrations are open and you can apply for the exam till October 2021. The exam is conducted in online mode at the preferred test centers chosen by the candidate. You can apply for the NMAT by GMAC exam during the 75-day window.

Apart from the key dates, take a look at the exam structure and accordingly prepare for the exam:

S. No. NMAT Exam Pattern Highlight 1 NMAT Exam Duration Sectional time limit - 2 hours (120 minutes); as per your preferred slot 2 No. of sections Three (Language Skills, Quantitative Skills, Logical Reasoning) 3 No. of questions 120 4 Type of Questions Objective Type Questions (MCQs) 5 Marking Scheme +1 for correct answer; There is NO negative marking in the exam

NMAT 2021 Exam Syllabus

A quick overview of the exam pattern was necessary before you find out the important topics to be covered in the exam. Read the NMAT Exam syllabus carefully because it will help you design an effective study-plan aimed at scoring high percentile. And a detailed syllabus is the key to prepare wise study-plan. We advise you to make a strategic plan that give sufficient time for the preparation of all the topics. Identify the topics that require less time and the one in which you need to invest too many hours.

Here is the list of section-wise syllabus topics:

NMAT Language Skills Syllabus

It is an important section that often enables the aspirants to score high in the exam. Topics covered in this section are as under:

NMAT Language Skills - Important Topics Reading Comprehension/ Prose Verbal Reasoning Contextual usage Syllogisms Analogies Antonyms Fill in the Blanks Sentence Correction Sentence completion Jumbled paragraphs (6 sentences with first and last fixed) Foreign language words used in English Idioms and Phrases One word substitution Grammar

NMAT Quantitative Skills Syllabus

Quantitative aptitude is one of the trickiest sections in NMAT exam. Test takers generally mention that this section is time consuming to solve and is moderately difficult to attempt. As there is no negative marking scheme, it is a big relief for the test takers to attempt the questions of quant with ease. The list of topics covered in this section is as under:

NMAT Quantitative Skills - Important Topics Ratios and Proportion Time-Speed-Distance Work, Pipes and Cisterns Percentages Work and time Set Theory In-equations Quadratic and linear equations Algebra Number system Simple Interest & Compound Interest (Installment Payment) Geometry HCF & LCM Venn Diagram Profit & Loss Geometric Progression, Arithmetic progression, Arithmetic mean, Geometric mean, Harmonic mean Geometric Progression, Arithmetic progression, Arithmetic mean, Geometric mean, Harmonic mean Averages Mensuration Clocks and Calendar Partnership Allegation & Mixtures Permutations & Combinations Probability Binomial Expansion Logarithm Trigonometry Co-ordinate geometry Maxima & Minima Progression Calendar Surds & Indices

NMAT Logical Reasoning Syllabus

Like other MBA entrance exams, NMAT exam also contains similar topics in logical reasoning section. This section contains easy to moderately difficult questions and allows time for the test takers to solve the questions. Let us take a look at the topics covered in the logical reasoning section:

NMAT Logical Reasoning - Important Topics Data Interpretation based on text, graphs and tables Venn diagram Visual reasoning Graphs (Column graphs, Bar Graphs, Line charts, Pie Chart) Critical reasoning Assumption-Premise-Conclusion Assertion and reasons Identifying valid inferences Statements and conclusions Statements and assumptions Identifying Strong arguments and Weak arguments Cause and Effect Matrix arrangements Puzzles Syllogisms Coding and decoding Sequencing Identifying next number in series Functions Family tree Symbol Based problems

We hope that the list of topics that are covered in the NMAT exam will streamline your preparation for the exam.

Common FAQs - NMAT Syllabus

How is NMAT by GMAC exam different from other MBA entrance exams such as CAT, MAT, XAT, IIFT etc?

Unlike other MBA entrance exam, there is a 75-day window in which you can appear for the test as per your preferred slot. And during the 75 day test window, you get maximum 3 chances to appear for the test. This means that a candidate can appear for the exam 3 times on different date and time. The best performance out of all the 3 attempts is considered for admission in the selection process.

Why take 3 attempts for the NMAT exam?

Taking 3 attempts is not mandatory. A test taker gets an option to appear for the NMAT by GMAC™ exam a maximum of three times during the 75-day testing window. You get to submit the score of your best performance out of the attempts in which you appeared.

Do I have to pay additional fee for each attempt?

Yes. For every additional attempt, an additional fee of Rs. 2000 + applicable taxes has to be paid.

Are there any major changes introduced in the NMAT Exam syllabus this year?

NMAT by GMAC™ exam syllabus has not be modified by the exam conducting body. The exam carries three sections like the previous year, namely: Quantitative Ability, Language Skills and Logical Reasoning.

What is the best way to prepare for the NMAT exam?

To prepare for the NMAT exam, we advise three major goals that you must focus on to ace the exam this year:

1. Take 8-10 Mock Tests before appearing for the exam

2. Go through previous year papers

3. Refer books from highly recommended authors

